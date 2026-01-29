Princess Beatrice's husband jets off on solo trip as royal spends time with disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has jetted off on a solo trip abroad as the royal spends time with her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Edo, who shares daughters Sienna, four, and Athena, one, with Beatrice, is currently spending time in the sun in Miami, Florida.

Taking to Instagram, Edo shared snaps of palm trees and the exterior of restaurant Le Bilboquet, located in Palm Beach. The eatery offers "elevated" French bistro cuisine using local ingredients from South Florida, and even saw Brooklyn Beckham putting his spin on a Cajun chicken sandwich in the kitchens last month.

The destination is one of which the family is clearly fond, as Dara Huang, Edo's ex-fiancée, is from Florida, so it's somewhere their son Christopher, informally known as Wolfie, nine, has previously enjoyed spending his holidays. Meanwhile, back in the UK, Princess Beatrice was seen showing her support for her disgraced father, Andrew, after the pair were spotted out on a horse ride with Sienna this week.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the trio could be seen riding horses along the Royal Mews in Windsor. They spent around 45 minutes on the Royal Mews before heading into the grounds of Windsor Castle. Andrew rode ahead of Beatrice and Sienna, with Beatrice seen by her daughter's side as Sienna rode a white pony led by a groom. The Sun also reported that the trio spent time in Royal Lodge, which Andrew will be vacating shortly.

Beatrice, 37, was seen wearing a black puffer coat, denim jeans and a pair of green wellies, while Sienna looked adorable in a pink puffer coat as she rode atop the pony.

Andrew's relationship with his daughters

Both Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, 35, skipped spending Christmas with Andrew and instead headed to Sandringham to celebrate with the rest of the royal family. However, they have still remained in contact with their father since he was stripped of his royal titles.

A source told HELLO! previously: "Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."

Days after Andrew was stripped of his titles back in October, Beatrice was seen visiting her disgraced father, driving her Range Rover to Royal Lodge, where the former Duke of York lived with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Why was Andrew stripped of his titles?

Andrew lost his titles and honours in October, following a string of scandals, including his connections to paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations of sexual abuse made by the late Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by the financier – all of which Andrew vehemently denies.

There was further anger as it was revealed that Andrew paid "one peppercorn" of rent "if demanded" per year for Royal Lodge. He is now expected to move to Marsh Farm on the King's Sandringham estate, with renovations taking place on the property in Wolferton, Norfolk.