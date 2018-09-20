Meghan Markle launches dream cookbook with Prince Harry by her side – live updates

The Duchess of Sussex has launched her dream cookbook alongside a group of women who were affected by last year's Grenfell Tower fire. Meghan, supported by her husband Prince Harry and her mum Doria Ragland, hosted a special event at Kensington Palace on Thursday, where she threw open the palace doors to welcome women from the Hubb Community Kitchen.
The Duchess, who is a self-professed foodie, got stuck into the cooking session, helping the women prepare some homemade meals that have been passed down through generations. The cookbook features over 50 recipes from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.
Doria, Harry and Meghan, who looked gorgeous in black outfit and blue coat, made their way around the tables of salads, kebabs and other mouthwatering dishes. They were joined by members of the local community, representatives from Ebury Press, Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre and The Royal Foundation.
Meghan provided the foreword for the book, writing: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to… Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."
