Following the success of the cookbook she helped launch, the Duchess of Sussex was once again the centre of attention on Monday. Looking picture perfect, the former actress joined Prince Harry at Loughborough University where they met with more than 200 young Coach Core apprentices on Monday afternoon. Established by The Royal Foundation in 2012, Coach Core aims to harness the power of sport, and its ability to change lives and empower young people.
After taking part in a series of drills and team games before meeting this year's graduates, the royal couple attended the Coach Core Awards where they joined graduates, new joiners and other apprentices to celebrate their achievements in categories including Community Outreach Project of the Year, Graduate of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Educator of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.
Paula Radcliffe, British tennis star Laura Robson and England netballer Eboni Beckford-Chambers were also some of the sporting aces who took part in the full day of sports training and mentoring before the awards ceremony. The award show, which was hosted by TV sports presenter Jake Humphrey, marked the achievements of young people who have taken part in this life-changing programme. This engagement comes shortly before Harry and Meghan are set to embark on their first joint royal tour, which begins in Sydney on Tuesday 16 October.
