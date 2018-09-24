Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delight crowds at Loughborough University - all the best pictures

...
Following the success of the cookbook she helped launch, the Duchess of Sussex was once again the centre of attention on Monday. Looking picture perfect, the former actress joined Prince Harry at Loughborough University where they met with more than 200 young Coach Core apprentices on Monday afternoon. Established by The Royal Foundation in 2012, Coach Core aims to harness the power of sport, and its ability to change lives and empower young people.

After taking part in a series of drills and team games before meeting this year's graduates, the royal couple attended the Coach Core Awards where they joined graduates, new joiners and other apprentices to celebrate their achievements in categories including Community Outreach Project of the Year, Graduate of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Educator of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.

Paula Radcliffe, British tennis star Laura Robson and England netballer Eboni Beckford-Chambers were also some of the sporting aces who took part in the full day of sports training and mentoring before the awards ceremony. The award show, which was hosted by TV sports presenter Jake Humphrey, marked the achievements of young people who have taken part in this life-changing programme. This engagement comes shortly before Harry and Meghan are set to embark on their first joint royal tour, which begins in Sydney on Tuesday 16 October.

Click through to see the best photos from Harry and Meghan's latest engagement...

The royal couple appeared very loved-up as they wrapped their arms around each other during the engagement. Their joint appearance comes shortly after they were joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland at the cookbook launch.

The couple had travelled to the university by train for an awards ceremony honouring graduates of Coach Core - an initiative using sport to empower those not in education or employment.

Former Suits actress Meghan looked as stunning as always, wearing a navy peplum top by Oscar de la Renta, and trousers by Altuzarra, while Harry was similarly casually dressed in a smart jacket, shirt and trousers. Meghan also wore her long brown hair in a loose, slightly waved style and subtle makeup including neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

During the engagement, Harry and Meghan went head-to-head in the test of skill.

The royal happily chatted away before showing off her skills.

Through training, the initiative aims to create the next generation of sports coaches who will themselves go on to inspire their communities.

Driven by a desire to build upon the legacy of the Olympic Games, Coach Core was created by The Royal Foundation to inspire young people who are not in education or employment through sport, and create the next generation of sports coaches who will themselves go on to inspire their communities for many more generations to come.

The royals got into the spirit of things during the netball head-to-head game in Loughborough.

They were joined by sporting stars and graduates of the Royal Foundation's Coach Core programme.

Prince Harry could barely keep his eyes off his wife.

Paula Radcliffe seen throwing a ball during Prince Harry and Meghans visit to the Coach Core Awards.

