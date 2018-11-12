All the royals set to attend Prince Charles' glitzy 70th birthday party

Princes Charles' landmark birthday is on the horizon. The future King, who turns 70 on Wednesday, will celebrate with a glitzy bash at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen. While the guest list for the private party has been kept under wraps, there are a number of famous faces from the British and European royal families who are sure to attend.
Charles will likely be surrounded by friends from his public and private life, and others who have played an important role in his 70 years. He is patron or president of more than 420 charities, so there will no doubt be scores of attendees, starting with…
The Queen and Prince Philip
Her Majesty is hosting the private party at her official London home, Buckingham Palace, on Wednesday evening. A reception will be held in the State Rooms, followed by a sit-down dinner.
While the Queen's husband Prince Philip has not been seen at a public engagement since Princess Eugenie's wedding on 12 October – notably missing the Remembrance Day services last week – it's likely that Philip, 97, will make every effort to celebrate his son's landmark birthday.