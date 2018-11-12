All the royals set to attend Prince Charles' glitzy 70th birthday party

Photo: © Getty Images

Princes Charles' landmark birthday is on the horizon. The future King, who turns 70 on Wednesday, will celebrate with a glitzy bash at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen. While the guest list for the private party has been kept under wraps, there are a number of famous faces from the British and European royal families who are sure to attend.

Charles will likely be surrounded by friends from his public and private life, and others who have played an important role in his 70 years. He is patron or president of more than 420 charities, so there will no doubt be scores of attendees, starting with…

The Queen and Prince Philip

Her Majesty is hosting the private party at her official London home, Buckingham Palace, on Wednesday evening. A reception will be held in the State Rooms, followed by a sit-down dinner.

While the Queen's husband Prince Philip has not been seen at a public engagement since Princess Eugenie's wedding on 12 October – notably missing the Remembrance Day services last week – it's likely that Philip, 97, will make every effort to celebrate his son's landmark birthday.

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway
Photo: © Getty Images

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway

Charles has a good relationship with many European royals, including King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. The Norwegian couple will be attending an Anglo Norse Society event with the Queen on Thursday, so it's likely that they will attend Charles' birthday the night before.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway
Photo: © Getty Images

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

King Harald and Queen Sonja's son, Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit have also accepted their invitation. It will be a big night for Mette-Marit, who was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis last month.

Just days after the palace revealed news of her health, the crown princess attended an award ceremony in Oslo, looking in high spirits. Therefore, despite her diagnosis, it's likely that Mette-Marit will keep her commitment.

queen mathilde and prince philippe of belgium
Photo: © Getty Images

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

The Belgian king and queen have also accepted Her Majesty's invitation to attend Charles' birthday on Wednesday. Philippe and Mathilde were last reunited with Charles for a public engagement in July 2017, when the royals commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele in West Flanders.

prince frederik and princess mary of denmark
Photo: © Getty Images

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Frederik and Mary confirmed their attendance a couple of weeks ago, sharing a post on the official Danish royal family website. It comes as no surprise given that Prince Charles and Camilla were guests of the couple during their Diamond Jubilee tour of Scandinavia in 2012. The Danish royals have since hit it off with Charles' son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Kate, while Frederik also attended Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Sydney last month.

princess-beatrix
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands

Representing the Netherlands will be Princess Beatrix, the former queen of the Netherlands who abdicated the throne in April 2013. Her son King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima were guests of honour of Her Majesty last month when they travelled to the UK on a state visit, but it's not known whether the Dutch couple will also attend Charles' birthday.

prince william and kate middleton in blue dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William and Kate

The Duke of Cambridge will be on hand to mark his father's big day on Wednesday, alongside his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge. Earlier in the day, William and Kate will visit South Yorkshire where they will officially open McLaren Automotive's new Composites Technology Centre before travelling to Barnsley's local Centrepoint hostel. But William and Kate will make sure they'll be back in London by the evening for the big bash.

prince harry and meghan markle
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also be VIP guests at the party. Harry has spoken fondly about his father in interviews, and is no doubt growing even closer to him knowing that Charles will be a grandfather again when Meghan gives birth in the spring.

prince edward and sophie wessex
Photo: © Getty Images

The Earl and Countess of Wessex

Prince Charles' youngest brother Prince Edward and his wife Sophie will also be high up on the guest list. Edward is the Queen's youngest child and is 16 years Charles' junior.

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence

Prince Charles' only sister Princess Anne, who is two years younger than the future King, will also attend with her husband Timothy Laurence.

prince andrew with daughters princess beatrice and princess eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Prince Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew is also expected to make an appearance. He may arrive with his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – Prince William and Prince Harry's cousins.

duke and duchess of kent
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Kent

The Duke of Kent is first cousins with the Queen, and often carries out engagements on behalf of the monarch. He is also a regular on the royal circuit, attending big family events such as Trooping the Colour, Remembrance Day services, Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and most recently, Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October.

prince michael and princess michael of kent
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent

The Queen has a good relationship with her first cousin Prince Michael, who has likely been invited to the party with his wife Princess Michael. The Prince occasionally stands in for the Queen at engagements in the Commonwealth.

