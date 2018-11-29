22 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The most adorable royal youngsters including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The most adorable royal youngsters including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
The most adorable royal youngsters including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Photo: © PA

Aren't royal youngsters just the cutest? Across Europe, royal families often release photos of the tiniest members of their family to celebrate milestones such as birthdays and christenings. Most recently, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis starred in official portraits to mark their grandfather Prince Charles' landmark 70th birthday. The young Cambridges looked adorable and their bond with Grandpa Wales was clear to see.

Chris Jackson had the honour of photographing the royals and said: "It was lovely chaos with the children. He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

Let's take a look at some of the cutest royals from twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco to Princess Leonore and Princess Estelle of Sweden…

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Gabriella of Monaco.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Jacques of Monaco.

Prince Nicolas of Sweden.

Princess Leonore of Sweden.

Princess Estelle of Sweden.

Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent of Denmark.

Princess Isabella of Denmark.

Prince Christian of Denmark.

Prince Henrik of Denmark.

Princess Athena of Denmark.

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands.

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands.

Princess Ariane of the Netherlands.

Princess Leonor of Spain.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Sofia of Spain.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway.

Photo: © Rex

Princess Eleonore and Prince Gabriel of Belgium.

Photo: © Getty Images

Savannah Phillips.

Photo: © Getty Images

Isla Phillips.

Photo: © Getty Images

Mia Tindall.

