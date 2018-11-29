The most adorable royal youngsters including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

View Galleries
-
Royal children: gallery of the cutest youngsters
-
See where Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel took Princess Estelle for her birthday
Princess Estelle had a royally delicious sixth birthday! Sweden's future Queen, who turned six on February 23, celebrated her special day dining...
-
Princess Estelle of Sweden turns six - see the stunning new portraits
Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's little girl is too cute!
-
Sweden's Princess Estelle, 5, steals the show in new generational portrait
The future of Sweden's monarchy came together for a new generational portrait. King Carl XVI Gustaf and his daughter Princess Victoria — the...
-
Prince William and Kate bond with little Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met the adorable young Swedish royals, siblings Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar! The couple have spent two...