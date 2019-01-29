7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Being a member of the royal family means that one must be on their best behaviour at all times while out in public – no matter what age you are! There have been many adorable moments witnessed throughout the years involving the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren showing off their impeccable manners, from Princess Charlotte's royal wave to Savannah Phillips keeping her young cousins in line.

And just like the rest of us, there have been times when all the stops have been pulled out to ensure that the children stay on their best behaviour at key events. When it came to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May, The Cambridges' nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was on hand to look after the children during the ceremony, and pulled out the classic trick that many parents can relate to – giving the youngsters sweets. A wedding guest told People: "I was sitting right in front of [Maria] and she was bribing the youngest bridesmaid with Peppa Pig and Smarties, which was quite funny."

Prince George's first day at school

Starting your first day at school is a scary time for both children and their parents, but Prince George was on his best behaviour as he arrived at Thomas's Battersea back in September 2017. The little boy went along with his proud dad, Prince William, and stopped to shake hands with the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem. Although nervous, George then walked hand-in-hand with William and Helen as he made his way to his new classroom, looking extra smart in his school uniform.

Princess Charlotte's royal curtsy

Back in July 2017, Princess Charlotte showed off her impeccable manners as she accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her big brother Prince George to Poland during the royal tour. The little girl was seen curtsying to the diplomats who had gathered to bid them farewell. Charlotte later delighted officials when they arrived in Berlin, by copying her mum and giving a diplomatic handshake as they disembarked their plane.

Lady Louise Windsor looking after Princess Eugenie's young bridal party

As a Special Attendant at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018, Lady Louise Windsor had the role of helping the young bridesmaids and pageboys out of the car and usher them to the chapel. Louise showed just how mature she is by doing it with ease, and making sure that they were all okay when one of the pageboys, Louis de Givenchy, and Princess Charlotte fell over on their way up the steps.

Savannah Phillip's keeping Prince George out of trouble

While Savannah Phillips is known for her cheeky personality, the young royal also takes her role as the oldest great-grandchild very seriously. Savannah kept her young cousin Prince George in check at the Trooping the Colour in June 2018, when she was seen telling him to be quiet as they stood on the balcony to watch the flyover. Savannah also made sure that Princess Charlotte was okay when the little girl fell over, and helped Kate to comfort her.

Mia Tindall stealing the show in the Queen's birthday portrait

For the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in 2016, the monarch posed for a photo with her two youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, and her great-grandchildren, including a then two-year-old Mia Tindall. The adorable little girl stole the show as she posed clutching onto the Queen's handbag.

Proud dad Mike Tindall later revealed that they had given Mia the bag to stop her from being naughty – and it certainly worked! "It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we'll always cherish, I think," he told Good Morning Britain after the photo was released.

Prince Louis bonding with Grandpa Wales

Prince Louis has a special bond with Prince Charles - who is affectionately known to his grandchildren as Grandpa Wales – and this was evident in a group of pictures taken of Charles and his family to mark his 70th birthday in November. In one candid picture taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, Louis can be seen beaming as Charles holds him in his arms – aww!

