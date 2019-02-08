﻿
19 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and other royals meeting kids - see cute pictures

prince harry kids
Meeting a member of the royal family can induce of number of emotions ranging from bashfulness to laughter and sometimes sheer terror - that is when it comes to children! Doesn't matter where in the globe, Prince William and Kate step out, the love they have for children is evident. And it clearly runs in the family! In their first joint tour as a married couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left young royal fans in awe with their joyful presence. Click through for a look at the best reactions from kids meeting some of our favourite royals.

Prince Harry, Saint Lucia in 2016

Prince Harry had quite the competition in a staring contest during his trip to Saint Lucia in 2016.

Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

meghan markle harry kids
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, New Zealand in 2018

During their first tour as a married couple, Prince Harry and Meghan met young royal fans during a visit to Marenui Cafe in October 2018.

kate-middleton-place2be
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge, London in 2016

One baby couldn't help but stick out his tongue as the Duchess of Cambridge greeted children at the 2016 Place2Be Awards in London.

Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

prince george australia tour
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George, Australia in 2016

Meeting a future King can be scary! Safe to say Prince George made a lasting first impression on a fellow baby during his royal tour of Australia in 2016.

prince william spilsby
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William, Spilsby in 2010

Prince William was feeling the love from Darren Peart after opening the Life Skills center at the Eresby School in 2010.

Photo: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

prince william south shields
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William, South Shields in 2013

The Duke of Cambridge tried to win the attention of a little girl during a walkabout in 2013.

the queen
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen, Liverpool in 2016

Poor Lewis Connet was overwhelmed by the task of presenting Queen Elizabeth with flowers at the Alderhey Children's Hospital in 2016.

princess victoria germany
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Germany

From one princess to another, a little girl in Southern Germany dressed up in her own royal ensemble (tiara included) to meet Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images

harry africa
The Duke of Sussex, Africa in 2006

Prince Harry clowned around with Lintle at the Mants'ase Children's Home, while visiting Africa in 2006 to launch his charity Sentebale.

Photo: Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images

mary denmark kids
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Melbourne

Rather than a funny reaction from kids, it was Crown Princess Mary of Denmark who had a silly expression as she was hugged by children at the ART Play in Melbourne, Australia.

Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

prince harry ascot
Prince Harry, Ascot in 2012

A baby appeared amused by Prince Harry's silly face at a 2012 Audi Polo Challenge charity polo in Ascot, England.

Photo: Indigo/Getty Images

prince harry kids wellchild
Prince Harry, London in 2016

Noah and Oscar Evans greeted Prince Harry at the 2016 WellChild Awards in London, where the royal was on hand to recognize the courage of ill children and those who care for them.

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA Wire/Press Association Images

william kate canada
Photo: © PA
Prince William and Kate, Canada in 2016

Alison Love, who is a board member of the Okanagan Chef's Association, recounted the moment when Kate sprung into action to help a little boy who was on the move during their visit to Mission Hill Winery as part of their 2016 Canadian royal visit. "There was a little one sitting beside Kate and he kept squirming off his chair and she kept lifting him up and putting him back on his chair," Alison tells HELLO!. "It was quite cute, but funny to watch – up, down, up, down."

sofia dalarna
Princess Sofia of Sweden, Dalarna

Peek-a-Boo! Princess Sofia of Sweden played with a new friend, while visiting a consultant unit for refugees during her and Prince Carl's trip to Dalarna.

Photo: Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images

prince william japan
Prince William, Japan

A group of children had a ball - literally - with Prince William. Young girls tossed balls at the Duke during his visit to Smile Kid's Park in Koriyama, Japan.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

prince albert galway
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Galway in 2011

Prince Albert and his then-fiancée Princess Charlene were presented with a floral arrangement by children from the Marine Institute creche.

Photo: Maxwells Dublin - Pool/Getty Images

prince harry lesotho
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry, Lesotho in 2013

The ginger-haired royal met thrilled children at the St. Bernadette's Centre for the blind - which is supported by his charity Sentebale.

prince harry santiago
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry, Santiago in 2014

Houston we have a problem! One little girl did not appear ready to take flight in Harry's arms during his visit to a classroom of indigenous children in Santiago, Chile.

kate bhutan
The Duchess of Cambridge, Bhutan

A young girl found herself with a case of the giggles meeting Princess Charlotte's mum during the royal's tour of Bhutan.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

