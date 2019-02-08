Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and other royals meeting kids - see cute pictures

View Galleries
-
Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and other royals who love the snow - see pictures
-
All the times Prince Harry treated pregnant Meghan Markle like a queen that she is
-
8 ways Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stay fit
-
Six fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children can do in Windsor
With their first baby on the way, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for the next chapter in their lives - moving into their new family home...
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's special day trip to Cyprus – all the best photos