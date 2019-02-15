﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

The most romantic moment every royal fan wants to see

1/11
princess diana charles kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Although every royal fan wants to see the wedding dress first, there's no denying that second-best moment is when the bride and groom share their first kiss after saying "I do". Members of royal families tend to keep their PDA at bay while in public – however, there is a huge exception when it comes to their wedding day. From Prince William and Kate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, these embraces live on as some of the most romantic in royal history. Here at HELLO!, we're taking a look back at the sweetest royal wedding kisses throughout the years. Click through to see all the best pictures here!

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, 1981

After tying the knot at St Paul's Cathedral on 29 July, Prince Charles and his bride headed to Buckingham Palace, where they kissed in front of the crowds. Their romantic moment then became a new royal wedding tradition amongst British royals.

sarah prince andrew kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 1986

Prince Andrew and Sarah exchanged a sweet moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after tying the knot on 23 July,1986 at Westminster Abbey.

mary sweden royal wedding kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Sweden, 2004

The royal couple kissed on the balcony of Christian VII's palace after their Copenhagen wedding on 14 May 2004.

princess madeleine kiss chris
Photo: © Rex
4/11

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill, 2013

The joy was clear to see on Princess Madeleine and her new husband Chris' face, as they kissed after their wedding at the royal palace in Stockholm in June 2013.

princess victoria daniel wedding kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling, 2010

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel kissed as they left Storkyrkan Church after their wedding on 19 June 2010.

william kate kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Prince William and Kate Middleton, 2011

Following in the footsteps of his parents, Prince William shared a sweet kiss with his bride Kate when they stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony following their royal wedding on 29 April 2011. Luckily for royal fans, the newlyweds kissed not once, but twice! Their big day was a huge affair, with around 1,900 guests invited to the religious ceremony and some 600 people then invited to a luncheon, which was hosted by the Queen.

zara mike tindall kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, 2011

On 30 July 2011, Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, and rugby union player Mike Tindall sealed their union at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. Their big day came three months after Prince William and Kate's royal wedding.

prince albert charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Prince Albert and Charlene Wittstock, 2011

The royals married in a civil ceremony on 1 July 2011 and the following day they said "I do" for a second time in a religious wedding. They shared a sweet kiss - much to the delight of royal fans.

carl sofia wedding kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden, 2015

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia kissed after their wedding in Stockholm's royal palace chapel, on 13 June 2015. Thousands of people lined the streets to witness the occasion.

harry meghan kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018

Following their 19 May nuptials at St. George's Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan kissed as soon as they exited the church to the cheers of the thousands who gathered to catch a glimpse of them.

princess eugenie kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2018

Royal bride Princess Eugenie and her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation of 800 people in October 2018. After their lavish royal wedding ceremony, they newlyweds shared a kiss on the West Steps of St George's Chapel after they waved at well-wishers who gathered outside the church.

