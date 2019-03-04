When royals suffer injuries from black eyes to broken bones – ouch!

They may have access to the best doctors and hospitals in the world, but the royal family are just like us: a little bit accident-prone! With the young royals growing up playing team sports at school and riding horses, such injuries are a natural part of life. However, as they've turned their attention to exciting engagements and starting their own families, the royals have found themselves attracting a whole new range of scrapes and grazes.
In 1999, Prince William sported a sling while attending the christening of his godson, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, in London. Aged 16, William was recovering from surgery on a broken finger but was in high spirits as he chatted with his fellow guests.