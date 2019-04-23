Where the royal families spent Easter from Disneyland to the Bahamas

The Queen was joined by several members of her family over the Easter weekend, celebrating her 93rd birthday and the bank holiday in Windsor, as she does most years. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who only occasionally spend Easter with the Queen, made a surprise appearance at church alongside Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter and Autumn Phillips and the Wessex family. Prince Harry arrived solo while his heavily pregnant wife Meghan stayed at home; the Duchess is expected to give birth any day now.
The royals were given a warm welcome at St George's Chapel, the place of worship in Windsor Castle, and sat down for an hour-long service. Afterwards, the monarch hosted her family for a big sit-down lunch at home. While the British royals spent the Easter weekend in Windsor, let's take a look at how other European royal families celebrated the holiday…
