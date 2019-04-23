﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Where the royal families spent Easter from Disneyland to the Bahamas

Where the royal families spent Easter from Disneyland to the Bahamas
Where the royal families spent Easter from Disneyland to the Bahamas

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen was joined by several members of her family over the Easter weekend, celebrating her 93rd birthday and the bank holiday in Windsor, as she does most years. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who only occasionally spend Easter with the Queen, made a surprise appearance at church alongside Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter and Autumn Phillips and the Wessex family. Prince Harry arrived solo while his heavily pregnant wife Meghan stayed at home; the Duchess is expected to give birth any day now.

The royals were given a warm welcome at St George's Chapel, the place of worship in Windsor Castle, and sat down for an hour-long service. Afterwards, the monarch hosted her family for a big sit-down lunch at home. While the British royals spent the Easter weekend in Windsor, let's take a look at how other European royal families celebrated the holiday…

Photo: © Facebook
The Monaco royal family celebrated one of their best Easters yet – a trip to Disneyland Paris! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene treated their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to a holiday they'll always remember, sharing a series of photos on their Facebook page.

The caption read: "First discovery of Disneyland by the princely children, Jacques and Gabriella, and moments of joy, as for so many others of their age, with the attractions and characters of this fairy world." The caption also noted: "Our thoughts were directed to Notre-Dame De Paris during this private family stay."

Photo: © Instagram
The Greek royals do love the high life and this Easter, they travelled to the Bahamas. Princess Marie-Chantal shared a photo of her daughter Olympia posing in front of a long table, ready to welcome their 24 plus guests for lunch. She also followed it up with another snap of her husband Crown Prince Pavlos and their 18-year-old son Achileas.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Spanish royal family returned to Majorca for the Easter break, as they do every year. Queen Letizia, King Felipe, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia were accompanied by the king's mother Queen Sofia as they attended the traditional Sunday church service at the Cathedral of Palma. Scores of well-wishers lined up outside the church to greet the royal family, with Letizia looking ultra-chic in a navy floral shirt dress by Massimo Dutti.

Photo: © Instagram
Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared some gorgeous, personal snaps of her 'Easter bunnies' on Instagram – her three children Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne. The family appeared to enjoy a day at the beach, perhaps not far from their home in Miami.

Madeleine's older sister Crown Princess Victoria took her family to the island of Öland, where the royals usually spend the summer holidays too. Some very sweet photos were shared on the royals' official Instagram page with the caption: "Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar photographed during an Easter weekend walk on Öland."

Photo: © Instagram
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who share two boys Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, shared a loved-up photo on their Instagram page, telling fans: "Hope you have had a nice Easter!"

Photo: © Getty Images
The Belgian royal family, pictured last year on Belgium's national day, were spotted taking part in the Camino de Santiago walk for a third Easter in a row. Hundreds of thousands of people follow the different pilgrimage routes that end in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain. This year, King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their four children returned to do part of the walk.

Photo: © Instagram
The Queen wasn't the only royal who celebrated her birthday on Easter Sunday. Princess Isabella of Denmark, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, turned 12 over the weekend. The Danish royals shared a beautiful photo, taken by mum Mary, of the birthday girl on Instagram and wrote: "Today it is Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella's 12th birthday. It is a pleasure for the Crown Prince Couple to share new pictures of the Princess on the occasion of her birthday."

