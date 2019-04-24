Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby: the location, gender, name and more revealed

Will Meghan have a doula at the birth?
The Duchess is reportedly planning to enlist the help of a doula as well as a midwife when she gives birth. Doulas are also known as 'birth companions', 'birth coaches' or 'post-birth supporters', providing practical and emotional guidance during labour and beyond - they are not medically trained, but help mums-to-be achieve a positive birth experience. And, according to the excited chatter on the Doula UK members' website, it seems that Meghan may have enlisted the help of Lauren Mischon. On the message board, Lauren joked with a winking emoji when asked if it was true, writing: "I'm busy in Spring. I could not possibly say."
The Sun approached Lauren, who declined to confirm or deny the speculation, but if it is true, it's a nice coincidence that Lauren even has a royal connection, since she's married to Oliver Mishcon – the grandson of solicitor Lord Mishcon, whose law firm handled the divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.
According to the report, Lauren has had an active role in preparing for the birth, giving Prince Harry advice on how to support Meghan during labour. The former actress is known to be a keen fan of yoga, mindfulness and other holistic practices, so it's unsurprising she's opted to work with a doula.