Prince Harry reveals if he prefers a girl or boy - see the video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were having a baby at the start of their tour in Australia on Monday, and now the Prince has made a shocking revelation to fans about the sex of their child. In a video captured and shared by a crowd member while Harry met members of the public in Sydney, he admitted that he hopes they have a baby girl! The video shows a fan shouting: "I hope it's a girl!" and Harry replying with: "So do I!"

Harry had previously spoken about the sex of their baby earlier in the week just hours after releasing their statement. The father-to-be said: "We're both delighted to be here and really impressed to see you serving beer and tea at an afternoon reception, in true Aussie style!" before adding: "And we also genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby, whether it's a boy or a girl, so thank you very, very much." Despite the uncertainty, bookies are already taking bets on the baby's name. "The early favourites are Victoria, 15/2, and James, 9/1, after a smattering of bets landed straight after this morning's announcement, while Diana, like with William and Kate's baby betting down the years, is also popular at 12/1," Betway spokesperson Alan Alger said on Tuesday.

This video came to light on the day that Meghan was advised not to attend a morning engagement at the Invictus Games, and to rest in bed instead. She later joined her husband on a boat to watch the sailing final at the games. The pair looked happy and relaxed as they met crowds and sailors along the way, holding onto each other for support on the choppy waters. At one point, Meghan was in fits of laughter as a participant of the games jumped on-board the boat to give Harry a huge bear hug which literally lifted the Prince's feet off the ground.

