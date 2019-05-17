﻿
13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

When loved-up royals indulge in a bit of PDA – see the best photos

Sometimes they just can't resist!

...
When loved-up royals indulge in a bit of PDA – see the best photos
You're reading

When loved-up royals indulge in a bit of PDA – see the best photos

1/13
Next

Why Kate attended Autumn and Peter Phillips' wedding alone
zara-and-mike-tindall-kissing-at-golf
Photo: © PA
1/13

Public displays of affection have historically always been a no-no for the royals. When the Queen and her family step out in public, it's usually because they're on an engagement and in a working capacity, so holding hands, sharing kisses or cuddling up to each other may seem a tad inappropriate. But there are times when the loved-up royals just can't resist – they are human after all! Let's take a look at the photographic proof below, starting with…

Mike and Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter has been married to her husband Mike for eight years. Love has always been in the air for these two, who are the proud parents to daughters Mia and Lena. The couple are often pictured cheering each other on at sporty events, like on Friday when Zara supported Mike during the ISPS HANDA Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic, held at the Belfry Golf & Resort Hotel in Sutton Coldfield. The pair were snapped kissing and embracing on the golf course – aww!

zara-and-mike-tindall-lifted-up
2/13

Mike and Zara Tindall

And here's Mike supporting Zara at the Tweseldown Horse Trials back in 2011. The couple were just four months away from celebrating their wedding.

MORE: Wait until you see Victoria Beckham's date night dress!

peter-and-autumn-phillips-holding-hands
3/13

Peter and Autumn Phillips

The couple just celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary in May 2019. Here they are attending the 2019 Easter service, joined by new dad Prince Harry.

MORE: Anton du Beke's twins make TV debut

the-queen-kisses-prince-philip
4/13

The Queen and Prince Philip

The Queen and her husband Philip rarely engage in public displays of affection. So it was endearing to see the couple, who have been married for 71 years, kiss each other on the cheek in 1999 on the eve of the Millennium.

Keep clicking for more photos!

kate-middleton-places-hand-on-prince-william-back
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

Prince William and Kate

The Cambridges are less affectionate in public than the Sussexes, but every now and then they indulge in a bit of PDA. At Royal Ascot in 2017, Kate was snapped placing a hand on William's lower back.

kate-middleton-touching-william-at-eugenie-wedding
6/13

Prince William and Kate

And here they are sharing a sweet moment at Princess Eugenie's wedding, while waiting for the bride to arrive.

princess-eugenie-and-jack-brooksbank-kissing
7/13

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

A kiss for the newlyweds! Crowds went wild when Eugenie and Jack shared a sweet moment on the steps of St George's Chapel in October 2018.

prince-edward-kisses-sophie
8/13

Prince Edward and Sophie

The Queen's youngest son sweetly bid his wife farewell with a kiss, as Sophie prepared to take on the gruelling challenge of cycling from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace in London in September 2016.

prince-harry-and-meghan-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

Prince Harry and Meghan

The Sussexes have a more tactile approach to public engagements, whether they're holding hands or wrapping an arm around each other's waist. During a visit to Birmingham as an engaged couple, Harry and Meghan showed off their signature gesture as they spoke to well-wishers.

prince-harry-and-meghan-leaving-engagement
10/13

Prince Harry and Meghan

And here's another look at their signature pose – sweet!

prince-charles-and-camilla-holding-hands
11/13

Prince Charles and Camilla

These two always look like they're having fun on engagements!

prince-harry-and-meghan-in-car
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

Prince Harry and Meghan

Even in the car after their first royal engagement together, Harry and Meghan stayed close! The Duchess-to-be placed one hand on top of Harry's as the pair returned to their home at Kensington Palace.

prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-at-official-engagement-photocall
13/13

Prince Harry and Meghan

Upon announcing their engagement in November 2017, Harry and Meghan gave fans a sneak peek of what they would look like at the altar, lovingly gazing at each other and holding hands at their official photocall.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...