﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

10 times the Queen wasn't her usual happy self

One is not amused!

...
10 times the Queen wasn't her usual happy self
You're reading

10 times the Queen wasn't her usual happy self

1/10
Next

Princess Beatrice's painful injury you may have missed at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding
the-queen-prince-philip--Port-Talbot
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Her Majesty the Queen is one of the happiest royals around, always making people smile with her bright outfits and cheery disposition, and forever remaining optimistic. She's known for her wit and cracking a joke when you least expect it, but sometimes, one just isn't amused. We've rounded up some of the funniest photos of the Queen showing her true feelings, whether she's frustrated or disappointed or just a little ticked off. Then again, the camera might have caught her at a bad moment. Click to see some of the best snaps…

While Prince Philip appears to be having a snooze in the background, his wife the Queen didn't seem too pleased to be sitting watching a presentation on energy production. The couple were visiting the new Baglan Power Station in Port Talbot, Wales where they were given a tour of the site.

MORE: Kate receives special gift from the Queen in private ceremony

the-queen-Royal-Air-Force-anniversary
Photo: © Rex
2/10

She was celebrating the Royal Air Force anniversary, but something made her shoot a disapproving look in public.

MORE: Lady Gabriella Windsor's official wedding photos are here and they're stunning!

the-queen-reunited-chair-visit-to-Workington
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Yikes! What did she see?

Keep clicking for more photos of the Queen

the-queen-royal-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Ascot is one of her favourite events of the year, but something must have irritated Her Maj.

the-queen-diamond-jubilee
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10
the-queen-Royal-Windsor-Horse-Show
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

The Queen pictured at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Perhaps one of her horses didn't win?

queen-at-trooping-the-colour
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

At Trooping the Colour, looking somewhat displeased. Well it was her birthday, she can do what she wants.

the-queen-Chelsea-Flower-Show
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

The face you pull when you just want to go home.

the-queen-Britannia
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Despite being on her beloved Royal Yacht Britannia, she can't always have good days.

the-queen-visits-Bairagpur
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

A more serious looking Queen than normal.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...