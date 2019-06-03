All the best photos from President Donald Trump's banquet dinner with the Queen and royal family

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump and his wife Melania ended the first day of their UK visit with a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Hosted by the Queen, the President and First Lady of the United States were welcomed into the opulent Buckingham Palace ballroom.
The couple were joined by four of Donald's five children, Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr and Eric, along with several members of the royal family. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall – who had welcomed Donald and Melania to Clarence House for tea earlier in the day – were also in attendance, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Other royals at the lavish event included the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne. Theresa May and US Ambassador Woody Johnson were also among the attendees. During the evening, both the Queen and the President made speeches.
On arrival on Monday morning, Donald and Melania were officially welcomed by the Queen along with Prince Charles and Camilla in the Buckingham Palace Garden - before enjoying a lunch at the palace and a visit to the Picture Gallery, which showcased items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal collection. The President was then joined by the Duke of York for a visit to Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
