9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

All the best photos from President Donald Trump's banquet dinner with the Queen and royal family

queen-posing-trumps-state-banquet
Photo: © PA
On Monday evening, President Donald Trump and his wife Melania ended the first day of their UK visit with a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Hosted by the Queen, the President and First Lady of the United States were welcomed into the opulent Buckingham Palace ballroom. 

The couple were joined by four of Donald's five children, Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr and Eric, along with several members of the royal family. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall – who had welcomed Donald and Melania to Clarence House for tea earlier in the day – were also in attendance, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Other royals at the lavish event included the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne. Theresa May and US Ambassador Woody Johnson were also among the attendees. During the evening, both the Queen and the President made speeches.

On arrival on Monday morning, Donald and Melania were officially welcomed by the Queen along with Prince Charles and Camilla in the Buckingham Palace Garden - before enjoying a lunch at the palace and a visit to the Picture Gallery, which showcased items of historical significance to the United States from the Royal collection. The President was then joined by the Duke of York for a visit to Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Take a look at the best photos from the evening…

kate-middleton-state-banquet-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate, pictured next to her husband Prince William, wore her hair up.

kate-middleton-trump-state-banquet-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gorgeous white Alexander McQueen dress accompanied by stunning jewellery for the big occasion. On the night she wore the Lover's Knot tiara and the Queen Mother's Sapphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings.

princess-michael-of-kent-state-banquet
Photo: © PA
Sixteen members of the royal family are at the dinner - the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

eric-trump-state-dinner
Photo: © Twitter
Eric and Lara Trump posing together ahead of the State Banquet. Donald Trump's son shared the photo on Twitter, telling his followers: "Looking forward to visiting Buckingham Palace for the first time. The U.K. is a very special place (for so many reasons) and it is an honor for our family to be hosted by Her Majesty."

Lara, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, looked stunning in a Monique Lhuillier gown.

jeremy-hunt-state-banquet
Photo: © PA
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his wife Lucia arriving at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

queen-entering-state-banquet
Photo: © PA
The Queen and Donald Trump entering the Buckingham Palace ballroom, which features six glittering chandeliers and the vast white-clothed horse shoe-shaped table has been laden with George IV's silver gilt Grand Service dinner set.

duchess-of-cornwall-state-dinner
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Cornwall wore a cream embroidered evening gown by Bruce Oldfield and the diamond boucheron tiara. She accompanied her stunning dress with the pearl and rose topaz choker and a pair of diamond earrings.

donald-trump-seated-next-to-the-queen
Photo: © PA
Joining Mr Trump and First Lady Melania at the white tie and tiara event are four of Mr Trump's five children - Ivanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and his wife Lara, and Tiffany Trump.

