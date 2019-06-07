When royal history repeats itself

Some pictures of our favourite royals seem all too familiar at times, and no, you're definitely not seeing double! When Prince George got shushed by cousin Savannah Phillips in 2018, many fans recalled the exact same moment his uncle Prince Harry did the same 28 years earlier to cousin Princess Beatrice. And when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out onto the steps of the Lindo Wing following the birth of Prince George in 2013, many royal family followers had seen that exact image with Princess Diana and Princess Anne decades before. Here are our favourite snaps of royal history repeating itself…
These pictures were taken on Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding day, when the brides had arrived at Buckingham Palace following their ceremony. The photos, which are almost identical, were taken thirty years apart, with both brides arriving in the same carriage, a touching tribute by Kate to Princess Diana who she sadly never met. Both pictures show the pair straighten their dresses as they stepped out of the carriage and we love that the moment was caught on camera!