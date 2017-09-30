﻿
33 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry's sweetest moments with kids

The Duke of Sussex became a father in May 2019

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Sussex became a father in May 2019. Lovingly holding his son Archie Harrison when he and Meghan introduced their new baby boy to press, it was always obvious that Harry would make a fantastic dad. Here are his sweetest moments with children, before he became a father himself - from charity events to hospital visits, prepare to say "Awwww!" many times over as you click through Harry's cutest pictures with kids.

The Duke of Sussex chatted with children who were taking part in a ballet class whilst on a visit to YMCA South Ealing in west London in April 2019. The soon-to-be father even tried his hand at some of the dance moves too – we love how engaged Prince Harry was with these four to six-year-olds. 

Photo: © Getty Images
During the Invictus Games 2017, adorable two-year-old Emily Henson couldn't resist getting her hands on Prince Harry's popcorn. Once the British royal realized he had a little food thief, he playfully kept Hayley and British Paralympian Dave Henson's little girl occupied throughout the seated volleyball match. 

Photo: © Getty Images
In July 2017, Prince Harry put his comforting skills to the test with this little boy who burst into tears during a StreetGames 'Fit and Fed' summer holiday activity session in Central Park, East Ham in London, England. 

Swoon-worthy! The handsome Prince shook the hand of a bashful young girl at the World Trade Center site in NYC in 2009. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry is always the "fun uncle",captured in this snap with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He kept his big brother's kids entertained during the Trooping the Color ceremony in London in June 2016. 

READ MORE: How baby Archie has changed Prince Harry's life

Prince Harry jokingly stuck his tongue out at a kid during his visit to the LCCU (Lesotho Child Counseling Unit) in Maseru, Lesotho in 2008. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Never one to resist competition, Harry joined a group of boys during a visit to Semonkong, Lesotho in 2010.

Harry snuggled close to Tyrell Richards, a young patient at the Queen Elizabeth ll in Bridgetown, Barbados in January 2010. 

Harry couldn't resist the baby fever when he held Jean-Luc Jordan at the Queen Elizabeth ll hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados in 2010.

Harry couldn't resist the chance to play with his little cousin Mia Tindall during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match in Tetbury, England in 2016. 

Prince Harry had some fun with four-year-old Sinentlantla Jacobs in Cape Town, South Africa in 2015. 

Photo: © Getty Images
It's hard to tell who loves this moment more, Harry or the little girl cheesing during their encounter at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida in 2016. 

READ MORE: Is this how Prince Harry will celebrate his first Father's Day as a dad?

Photo: © Getty Images
During the UK team's Invictus Games trials at University of Bath, Prince Harry found a little competitor in two-and-a-half year old Harry Phillips. The Harrys had some fun boxing and roughing it. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Going for a ride! Harry took four-year-old Jabby for a spin in a toy motorcycle during his visit to the Lesotho Child Counseling Unit in July 2008. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry couldn't resist giving this adorable little man a squeeze during the swimming final at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry had some fun swinging his new friend Lerato in Maseru, Lesotho in 2014. 

Photo: © Getty Images
There was no way that Harry was going to let little Pippa out-excite him during his meeting with her and her father British double gold winner (recumbant cycling) Rob Cromey-Hawke at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida in 2016. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Catch me if you can! Harry got on the field and gave the children a run for their money during his coaching session at the Prince's Trust Team program in eastern England in 2014. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Face off! Harry made faces with one of the children at the Mants'ase children's home during a visit to Lesotho in 2006. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry proved he is always up for a good time when dancing with two young girls in the rain during his visit to Nepal in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
A lucky little girl got a high five from Harry while he took a break from the Walking with the Wounded's Walk in Ludlow, England in 2015. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Say cheese! Harry played photographer with a cool kid during his visit to the Mamohato Children's Centre in Lesotho in 2015. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry and 16-year-old Relebohile 'Mutsu' Potsane embraced ahead of the children's performance at the Sentebale Concert at Kensington Palace. The young boy and the Prince first met in 2004 during Harry's first visit to Lesotho. 

Harry didn't mind a little bit of bubbles and extra air as he held on to Alex Burke during the Bravest Child Awards in September 2009.

Photo: © Getty Images
Tickle time! Prince Harry played with two children during his visit to Maseru, Lesotho in 2014. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry was amazed by nine-year-old Nellie-Mai Evans during the WellChild Awards in London in 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry shook the hands of one of the youngest concert goers ahead of the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in June 2007. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry gave a little bit of encouragement to a young burn victim at the Kanti Children's Hospital in Nepal in 2016. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry stopped to greet a small visitor during his tour of the royal navy's fleet diving squadron in Portsmouth, England in October 2007. 

Photo: © Getty Images
No gift too small! Harry received a flower from a small child during his visit to Nepal in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
The charming Prince didn't just impress the older members of the crowd. Harry made quite the impression on a little visitor during his appearance at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together training session. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry wasn't afraid to let loose and show off his dance moves during his September 2016 visit to the Streetsport initiative in Aberdeen, Scotland. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Game time! Harry took some time out of his schedule to coach tag rugby to schoolchildren at Greenfield School in Walsall, United Kingdom in 2004. 

