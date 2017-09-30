Prince Harry's sweetest moments with kids

The Duke of Sussex became a father in May 2019. Lovingly holding his son Archie Harrison when he and Meghan introduced their new baby boy to press, it was always obvious that Harry would make a fantastic dad. Here are his sweetest moments with children, before he became a father himself - from charity events to hospital visits, prepare to say "Awwww!" many times over as you click through Harry's cutest pictures with kids.
The Duke of Sussex chatted with children who were taking part in a ballet class whilst on a visit to YMCA South Ealing in west London in April 2019. The soon-to-be father even tried his hand at some of the dance moves too – we love how engaged Prince Harry was with these four to six-year-olds.