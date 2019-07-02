Kate Middleton is all laughs as she attends Wimbledon with pals - LIVE UPDATES

Kate Middleton has always been a huge fan of Wimbledon, and so we weren't surprised at all to see her out and about for the special tennis event! The royal wore a chic white dress with a black buttons, a custom design from Marylebone boutique Suzannah, which she accessorised with an Alexander McQueen belt.
The Duchess of Cambridge was seated in court 14 for the second day of the exciting competition, and was joined by her two good friends, Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong. Scroll through our gallery to see the lovely snaps from the mum-of-three's exciting day out.