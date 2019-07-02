﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton is all laughs as she attends Wimbledon with pals - LIVE UPDATES

Photo: © PA
Kate Middleton has always been a huge fan of Wimbledon, and so we weren't surprised at all to see her out and about for the special tennis event! The royal wore a chic white dress with a black buttons, a custom design from Marylebone boutique Suzannah, which she accessorised with an Alexander McQueen belt. 

The Duchess of Cambridge was seated in court 14 for the second day of the exciting competition, and was joined by her two good friends, Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong. Scroll through our gallery to see the lovely snaps from the mum-of-three's exciting day out. 

Photo: © PA
Walking down to her seat in court 14 to watch Harriet Dart vs Christina McHale, Kate stole the show, matching her look with a pair of black heels and with her hair held back with a pair of chic sunglasses on her forehead. There isn't an official dress code for Wimbledon, but you can't be seen rocking ripped denim or sportswear, so Kate has totally followed all the style rules!

Photo: © PA
Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) - the organisation which stages Wimbledon. 

Photo: © PA
The trio of friends looked to be in good spirits as they watched Harriet Dart on the courts on day two of the competition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Kate was spotted smiling at one of the fellow guests, who turned around for a quick chat with Anne. 

Photo: © PA
Kate was enjoying her day with Katie, who wasn't competing at Wimbledon due to a back injury, and former tennis player Anne, who previously retired from the sport several years ago.

Photo: © PA
The Duchess is expected to take her seat in the royal box later on Tuesday, which usually features famous faces and celebrity fans of the sport.

Kate is such a fan of the tennis, last year she visited a tennis training session at a primary school in Mitcham, south London, and joked at the time how she was less "sporty" now she has children. At the time, she said: "I love tennis, I think it's a great sport. I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies." Kate has been a regular guest at Wimbledon since making her first visit as a member of the royal family in 2011.

Kate switched up the centre court, where she watched the first round of the ladies' singles -  Angelique Kerber vs, Tatjana Maria. The Duchess looked in great spirits as she donned her sunnies while watching the exciting match. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate shook hands with television presenter Floella Benjaminas, who was also in the royal box.
