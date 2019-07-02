Kate Middleton takes sneaky photo with Andy Murray at Wimbledon – see it here What a lovely picture!

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Wimbledon on day two of the Championships on Tuesday, and she had a wonderful time! During her day out, Kate enjoyed meeting with some of the tennis stars, including Johanna Konta and Andy Murray – who she even took a sneaky photo with during their conversation. The picture was uploaded on Prince William and Kate's official Instagram account, Kensington Palace, along with photos of the Duchess watching the Harriet Dart vs. Christina McHale game. Kate sat next to tennis stars Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong. Katie wasn't competing in Wimbledon due to a back injury, while Anne retired from the sport several years ago.

The Duchess of Cambridge chatted with Andy Murray at Wimbledon

As ever, Kate looked stylish during her sporty afternoon out, dressed in a chic white dress from Marylebone boutique Suzannah, which she accessorised with an Alexander McQueen belt. The mother-of-three styled her look with a pair of black heels and some chic sunglasses. Later in the day, the Duchess switch up the centre court, where she watched the first round of the ladies' singles – Angelique Kerber vs Tatijana Maria – this time from the royal box. The Wimbledon patron was pictured looking animated as she watched the tense game, and at one point took her eye off the action to brush up on her Wimbledon knowledge.

Kate had a great time watching the game unfold

Kate not only watched the games during her day in Wimbledon, but she also went to the Aorangi Park to see the practice courts and warm-up area. The royal met with a number of tennis finalists and winners who were nominated for the annual LTA Tennis Awards, which recognise people who volunteer to grow and open up the sport at grassroots level.

Sporty Kate has often spoken about her love of tennis, and she is encouraging her children to enjoy the sport as well. In 2017 during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association, the royal revealed that she was teaching Prince George – who was then four – to learn how to play. She asked LTA coach Sam Richardson for some advice, who later revealed: "She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball." Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, started having tennis lessons at London's exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham.

