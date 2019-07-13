Duchesses Kate and Meghan are all smiles as they're joined by Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon - LIVE UPDATES

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex will be seen for the first time together in an official capacity at Wimbledon on Saturday, to cheer on Meghan's close friend Serena Williams, who is battling it out against Simona Halep in the Women's Singles Final to be crowned the 2019 Wimbledon champion. Kate arrived first without sister-in-law Meghan, giving a huge wave to the waiting crowds. She looked beautiful in a green short-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana dress with gold buttons. This will be the second time Meghan and Kate have watched the Women's Singles Final together. In 2018, the Duchesses headed out to watch Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams play and caused quite a stir when they arrived.
