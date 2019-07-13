﻿
Duchesses Kate and Meghan are all smiles as they're joined by Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon - LIVE UPDATES

Photo: © PA
1/9

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex will be seen for the first time together in an official capacity at Wimbledon on Saturday, to cheer on Meghan's close friend Serena Williams, who is battling it out against Simona Halep in the Women's Singles Final to be crowned the 2019 Wimbledon champion. Kate arrived first without sister-in-law Meghan, giving a huge wave to the waiting crowds. She looked beautiful in a green short-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana dress with gold buttons. This will be the second time Meghan and Kate have watched the Women's Singles Final together.  In 2018, the Duchesses headed out to watch Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams play and caused quite a stir when they arrived.

Click through the gallery to see the best pictures…

kate-meeting-players
Photo: © PA
2/9

Duchess Kate arrived at Wimbledon early so she could spend some time speaking with a group of junior players due to play in a Girls' Doubles Semi-Final on Saturday.

kate-wimbledon-finals-gallery
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Kate is seen making her way into the clubhouse with Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook, no doubt awaiting Meghan's arrival.

meghan-markle-wimbledon-finals
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Meghan has arrived! The Duchess was spotted waving to fans as she made her way into the clubhouse.

kate-meghan-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Meghan took her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court, sat in the middle of Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton.

kate-meghan-talking
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Kate and Meghan looked deep in conversation as they waited for Serena's game to start.

meghan pippa
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Meghan and Pippa also looked lost in conversation as they enjoyed the spoils of the Royal Box.

kate-meghan-pippa-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Kate, Meghan and Pippa can't contain their laughter as they're caught giggling in the Royal Box.

kate-meghan-pippa-cheering
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Kate, Meghan and Pippa cheer on Serena, who's facing difficulty against Simona, who's proving a worthy opponent.

