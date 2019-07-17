The Duchess of Cornwall's 72nd birthday: 12 facts about Camilla

You might like...
-
10 secrets of how the royal family travels
As exciting as exploring new destinations and discovering new cultures around the world can be, travel still has its downsides, from standing in line...
-
Proof Prince Charles and Camilla have the BEST time on royal tour! All the sweet giggling pictures
-
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle UNITE with kids including baby Archie to watch Princes at polo - LIVE UPDATES
-
All the times the Queen made her family roar with laughter
-
Royal ladies who have changed their engagement rings from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana