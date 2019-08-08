Prince William and Kate Middleton make rare outing during summer holiday at King's Cup Regatta - live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took some time away from their summer holiday to participate in this year's King's Cup yachting regatta on Thursday. Although the event was scheduled for Friday, the royal couple made a last-minute switch to the day before because of the forecast of bad weather.
The royals competed against a host of celebrities, including comedian John Bishop and adventurer Bear Grylls, when they went head-to-head in the charity race, which took place off the Isle of Wight.
Both Prince William and Kate each skippered their own yacht and were joined on the water by the six celebrity captains as the eight vessels competed for the historic King's Cup. William led his team on behalf of his patronage Child Bereavement UK while Kate competed for the Royal Foundation.
