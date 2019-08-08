﻿
3 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton make rare outing during summer holiday at King's Cup Regatta - live updates

The royals showed off their competitive sides!

...
Prince William and Kate Middleton make rare outing during summer holiday at King's Cup Regatta - live updates
You're reading

Prince William and Kate Middleton make rare outing during summer holiday at King's Cup Regatta - live updates

1/3
Next

The Queen is hiring a new security officer for Buckingham Palace
king-cup-kate-middleton
Photo: © Twitter
1/3

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took some time away from their summer holiday to participate in this year's King's Cup yachting regatta on Thursday. Although the event was scheduled for Friday, the royal couple made a last-minute switch to the day before because of the forecast of bad weather.

MORE: Who are Prince William's most trusted friends?

The royals competed against a host of celebrities, including comedian John Bishop and adventurer Bear Grylls, when they went head-to-head in the charity race, which took place off the Isle of Wight.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton has never looked happier - see the best pictures

Both Prince William and Kate each skippered their own yacht and were joined on the water by the six celebrity captains as the eight vessels competed for the historic King's Cup. William led his team on behalf of his patronage Child Bereavement UK while Kate competed for the Royal Foundation.

Keep checking back for live photos from the event...

kate middleton sailing
Photo: © PA
2/3

The couple were joined by Olympic champion rower Helen Glover who represented the Anna Freud Centre, stand-up comedian John Bishop for Action on Addiction, BBC presenter Katie Thistleton for Place2Be, England women's footballer Fara Williams for Centrepoint, television presenter Dan Snow for London's Air Ambulance Charity and adventurer Bear Grylls for wildlife conservation organisation Tusk.

MORE: Who is inside Duchess Kate's inner circle?

kate middleton skipper
Photo: © Getty Images
3/3

This is not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone head-to-head on the water before. They both took part in a sailing race on their royal tour of New Zealand in 2014.

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...