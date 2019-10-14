﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in Pakistan to start royal tour - ALL the photos

It will be the Cambridges' "most challenging overseas tour to date"

1/6
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan Airbase to begin their royal tour of Pakistan. William and Kate, 37, were met by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife as they disembarked from their RAF Voyager aircraft. 

A statement from Kensington Palace, ahead of the visit, said the couple "will get the chance to meet a range of people from Pakistan, including charity members, community leaders and young children." The palace also said it will be "the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations."

While their schedules are usually outlined beforehand, tight security around the tour means that William and Kate's itinerary will be released day by day instead.

READ: Kate Middleton is the height of elegance in turquoise dress and trousers for Pakistan arrival

Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

Kate looked stunning in a bespoke turquoise dress and trousers by British designer Catherine Walker, in the style of traditional dress - a shalwar kameez. 

Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

The Duchess was given a bouquet of flowers from a young girl as she and William disembarked from the plane. 

MORE: Who is looking after Kate Middleton's children George, Charlotte and Louis during royal tour?

Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Kate teamed her dress with her nude Rupert Sanderson shoes and statement earrings, believed to be by Pakistant brand Zeen, while William wore a dark suit and blue tie. 

Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Kate's outfit appeared to be a nod to her host nation and Princess Diana, who was an avid fan of Catherine Walker's designs. 

Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

William and Kate are the first royals to visit Pakistan since the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's trip to the country in 2006. They are also following in the footsteps of William's late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who visited Pakistan in 1991 – on her first solo tour and again in 1996 and 1997.

The couple are travelling without their children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, who have remained in London

