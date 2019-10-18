﻿
Kate Middleton and Prince William forced to cancel engagement on final day of tour - all the photos

The couple's plane was caught in a storm

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Pakistan tour itinerary revealed – Day 5
kate-william-plane-lahore
Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to spend the night in Lahore after their plane RAF Voyager got caught in an electrical storm on Thursday night, forcing them to cancel one of their engagements in Khyber Pass on Friday morning. William and Kate flew back to Islamabad on Friday morning instead and will visit the Army Canine Centre before their departure back to London.

William and Kate's aircraft had to abort its landing in Islamabad and was in the air for over two for what was supposed to be a 25 minute journey.  After the aircraft was unable to land at the Pakistani Royal Air Force base and a commercial airport, it turned back. William - a former air ambulance pilot - asked travelling media if they were okay following heavy turbulence, and joked: "I was flying!"

READ: Prince William's reaction to severe turbulence on royal tour flight was hilarious

kate-william-lahore-steps
Photo: © PA
The Duchess wore a black and white embroidered kurta by Pakistani brand Elan with white trousers, while the Duke looked smart-casual in navy trousers and a pale blue shirt to depart Lahore. 

MORE: Kate Middleton departs from Lahore Airport rocking the smartest travel bag ever

kate-middleton-bag
Kate also carried her Smythson Black Panama East West Zip tote bag, as she walked up the steps to the aircraft. 

Keep clicking to see more photos. 

william-kate-army-canine-centre
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving for their final engagement of their Pakistan tour. Kate wore a monochrome look, changing into a black longline jacket by Beulah London, with white trousers, a matching shawl and new Russell & Bromley flats. 

MORE: Kate Middleton looks fabulous in the dreamiest black flats at the Army Canine Centre

kate-william-final-day
Photo: © Getty Images
William and Kate visited Islamabad's Army Canine Centre, which is modelled on the UK’s Defence Animal Training Centre at Melton Mowbray. They joined dog handlers for a training session before taking some of the puppies through an agility activity. 

The UK has provided training and advice to the Pakistan Armed Forces for more than a decade and currently helps to breed and train dogs to identify explosives, by supporting the Pakistan Counter Improvised Explosive Device programme.

kate-middleton-puppy
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate couldn't stop smiling as she and William helped to put the puppies through their paces during the training session. 

kate-william-puppy
Photo: © Rex
The Cambridges are renowned dog lovers and have their own pet, an English Cocker Spaniel called Lupo. 

kate-middleton-puppies
Photo: © Getty Images
The couple joined handlers as they trained the pups to recognise and scout out hidden explosive materials.

kate-william-puppies
Photo: © Getty Images
William and Kate took charge of two golden labrador puppies called Salto and Sky and they looked right at home! 

kate-middleton-dog
Photo: © Getty Images
During the engagement, Kate said she was "hugely grateful to everyone" involved in ensuring the safe landing of the RAF Voyager the royal couple was travelling on after it was caught in a thunderstorm.

"We were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job," she said.

William and Kate saw their flight from Lahore to Islamabad turn back on Thursday evening, resulting in a change to the schedule for their final day in Pakistan.

william-kate-canine-centre
Photo: © Getty Images
William spoke about the UK's relationship with Pakistan
on the last day of his tour of the country.

He said: "I think it's really important that everyone back home in the UK realises that we have a far-ranging, far-reaching projection of what we're doing and we're involved with the Pakistanis for a very good reason. It will actually keep people safe back in the UK. What happens in Pakistan directly correlates to what happens back in the UK."

