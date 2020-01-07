This year will be one of public and private celebrations for the royal family. Top of the agenda is the three-day celebration across the UK to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, with a packed programme featuring street parties, flypasts and buglers playing from the top of the UK’s four highest peaks – Slieve Donard, Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike – to mark the end in Europe of the Second World War.
The Queen, no doubt, will relive fond memories of what she calls "one of the most memorable nights of my life", when she and her sister Princess Margaret left Buckingham Palace and celebrated with the crowds after the end of hostilities was declared on 8 May 1945.
The Prince of Wales will also be remembering a happy day – he and the Duchess of Cornwall mark their 15th wedding anniversary in April. Meanwhile, there will be a big birthday bash when the Princess Royal turns 70 in August, with the Queen honouring her daughter’s tireless service to the crown.
With the spectre of the Jeffrey Epstein affair still looming large, the Duke of York’s 60th birthday next month is likely to be a more low-key affair. However, Prince Andrew is expected to carry out an important role this year – he’ll be father of the bride when his elder daughter Princess Beatrice marries businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The wedding may be a more modest occasion than that of his younger daughter Princess Eugenie, who married at Windsor Castle in October 2018.
Here, HELLO! looks ahead to some of the significant royal events due to take place in 2020...
The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday – 9 January
Kate turns 38 at the start of another big year for her and her family, including her brother James Middleton's wedding to Alizée Thévenet.