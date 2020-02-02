﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Best photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's glamorous appearance at BAFTAs

The Duchess looked stunning

kate-red-carpet
Photo: © Rex
1/7

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a glamorous date night as they attended the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Prince William and Kate Middleton joined a whole host of A-listers on the red carpet, including Olivia Colman and Margot Robbie The Duke wore a tux while the Duchess looked stunning in a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen with her hair styled in an elegant updo.

This year marks William's tenth year as President of BAFTA and he presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, who has produced Star Wars movies, including The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rogue One, as well as Jurassic Park, ET The Extra Terrestrial and the Back to the Future trilogy.

Kate attended the BAFTAs for the first time in 2017, wearing a floral off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen. She was pregnant with third child Prince Louis at the 2018 awards, where she donned a dark green Jenny Packham dress and wowed in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown last year. 

kate-gown
2/7

Guests at the BAFTAs were encouraged to rewear an outfit or a sustainable alternative. The Duchess honoured this by wearing her Alexander McQueen gown first seen at the state dinner in Malaysia on the Cambridges' diamond jubilee tour in 2012. The Duke also wore a repeat tux. 

kate-hair
Photo: © Rex
3/7

A closer look at the Duchess' beautiful braided updo as the couple walked the red carpet.

kate-clutch
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

Kate accessoried with a glittering gold clutch bag, believed to be by Anya Hindmarch, and a necklace and earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels - a jewellery brand favoured by the Duchess of Cornwall. 

kate-shoes
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Kate teamed her gown with a pair of glittery Jimmy Choo pumps. Holding her dress up slightly as she negotiated the steps, the Duchess appeared to thank a well-wisher who told her "You look beautiful" while another added "You too Will."

kate-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

The Duchess sported her citrine ring that she has owned since before her wedding to William.

kate-william-seats
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

The Duke and Duchess take their seats in the Royal Albert Hall. 

