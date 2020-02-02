Best photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's glamorous appearance at BAFTAs

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a glamorous date night as they attended the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Prince William and Kate Middleton joined a whole host of A-listers on the red carpet, including Olivia Colman and Margot Robbie The Duke wore a tux while the Duchess looked stunning in a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen with her hair styled in an elegant updo.
This year marks William's tenth year as President of BAFTA and he presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, who has produced Star Wars movies, including The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rogue One, as well as Jurassic Park, ET The Extra Terrestrial and the Back to the Future trilogy.
Kate attended the BAFTAs for the first time in 2017, wearing a floral off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen. She was pregnant with third child Prince Louis at the 2018 awards, where she donned a dark green Jenny Packham dress and wowed in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown last year.
