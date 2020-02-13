Fish and chips, the seaside and scones are just some of the things associated with British culture, but it doesn't get more quintessentially English, than the royal family and a good cup of tea. Like most of us the Queen and her family are partial to a cuppa and we recently learned that the Duchess of Cambridge enjoys a builder's tea – with a dash of milk.
The Duchess of Sussex is said to prefer herbal infusions over English breakfast tea. In a piece for the September issue of British Vogue last year, Meghan revealed how she and editor-in-chief Edward Enninful bonded over a steaming cup of mint tea.
Former royal butler Grant Harrold has also previously shared how Her Majesty prefers her brew on BBC Three's show Miss Holland. He said that the monarch is a fan of Assam and Earl Grey, and will always pour the tea in first, if she's taking milk.
Take a look at all the times the royals have enjoyed a good cuppa.
The Duchess of Cambridge
Kate discussed raising the next generation of children with parents at the Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland with a cup of tea. Kilcooley Women's Centre were one of the organisations to meet Kate during the royal visit and one Twitter user @LadyParky79 asked one of the questions we all want to know – how does the Duchess like her tea? The charity responded with: "Just like us little bit of milk.... so down to earth we were enchanted."