All the times Sarah Ferguson dazzled in the York tiara after her wedding

sarah-ferguson-monochrome-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Ahead of Princess Beatrice's wedding, we thought we'd take a look back at her mother Sarah Ferguson's big day, namely her tiara. On her wedding day to Prince Andrew in 1986, the bride was given the York tiara, believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh

The dazzling headpiece, featuring floral-shaped diamond scrolls, was designed by Garrard for Sarah. The Duchess of York wore the tiara on numerous occasions after her wedding, including royal tours. 

Sarah even kept the royal jewels after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996. The headpiece was last seen in 2001 when she wore it to the White Tie and Tiara Ball hosted by Elton John at his home in Windsor. 

It's strongly tipped to be the jewels that Princess Beatrice will wear for her nuptials to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May, as her younger sister Princess Eugenie was loaned the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from the Queen. 

Take a look back at all the times Sarah wore the York tiara. 

London, 1987 

The Duke and Duchess of York attended a banquet at Claridges alongside other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Sarah wore a monochrome dress with an oversized collar, adding the York tiara and a floral diamond necklace and earrings - a wedding present from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. 

sarah-ferguson-red-dress-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
Toronto, 1987

It was once custom to wear tiaras on royal tours, but this has been relaxed in recent years. Sarah donned her wedding headpiece with ruby jewellery during a visit to Canada. 

sarah-ferguson-pink-dress-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
Edmonton, 1987

The tiara got another outing on Sarah's Canada tour for an evening banquet. She wore a pink ball gown designed by Zandra Rhodes with matching heels and white gloves. 

sarah-ferguson-sydney-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
Sydney, 1988

Sarah wore the York tiara with a navy embellished tiered gown, during her and Prince Andrew's tour of Australia. 

sarah-ferguson-strapless-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Canada, 1989

On another royal visit to Canada, Sarah teamed an embroidered strapless dress with arm gloves, the York tiara and her diamond wedding jewellery. 

sarah-ferguson-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
Windsor, 2001

The York tiara made its last public appearance in 2001, when Sarah wore it with a black dress to Elton John's White Tie and Tiara ball. 

