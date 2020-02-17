All the times Sarah Ferguson dazzled in the York tiara after her wedding

Ahead of Princess Beatrice's wedding, we thought we'd take a look back at her mother Sarah Ferguson's big day, namely her tiara. On her wedding day to Prince Andrew in 1986, the bride was given the York tiara, believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.
The dazzling headpiece, featuring floral-shaped diamond scrolls, was designed by Garrard for Sarah. The Duchess of York wore the tiara on numerous occasions after her wedding, including royal tours.
Sarah even kept the royal jewels after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996. The headpiece was last seen in 2001 when she wore it to the White Tie and Tiara Ball hosted by Elton John at his home in Windsor.
It's strongly tipped to be the jewels that Princess Beatrice will wear for her nuptials to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May, as her younger sister Princess Eugenie was loaned the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from the Queen.
Take a look back at all the times Sarah wore the York tiara.
London, 1987
The Duke and Duchess of York attended a banquet at Claridges alongside other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Sarah wore a monochrome dress with an oversized collar, adding the York tiara and a floral diamond necklace and earrings - a wedding present from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.