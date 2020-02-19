Royals who love to ski - including Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton

Ski breaks are one of the royals' favourite ways to relax and unwind. Prince Charles and Princess Diana took their children Prince William and Prince Harry from a young age and the royal brothers have been regulars on the slopes since. William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton confirmed their relationship when they were pictured in Klosters, Switzerland in 2004.
Fast-forward to the present day and the now Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first skiing holiday in the French Alps in 2016.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are also experienced skiers and took their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn to the luxury Swiss resort, St Moritz during February half-term 2020.
The British royals aren't the only ones who love to hit the slopes – King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark also like to ski.
Take a look at the best photos of royals skiing…
READ: Best photos of the royals playing sports including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands took their daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Ariane and Princess Alexia to Lech am Arlberg in Austria in 2008. We love their coordinating puffer jackets!