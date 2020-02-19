﻿
20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royals who love to ski - including Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton

The British and European royals love to hit the slopes

...
Royals who love to ski - including Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton
You're reading

Royals who love to ski - including Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton

1/20
Next

The Queen is looking for an important new addition to her staff
queen-maxima-skiing-2018
1/20

Ski breaks are one of the royals' favourite ways to relax and unwind. Prince Charles and Princess Diana took their children Prince William and Prince Harry from a young age and the royal brothers have been regulars on the slopes since. William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton confirmed their relationship when they were pictured in Klosters, Switzerland in 2004.

Fast-forward to the present day and the now Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first skiing holiday in the French Alps in 2016.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are also experienced skiers and took their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn to the luxury Swiss resort, St Moritz during February half-term 2020.

The British royals aren't the only ones who love to hit the slopes – King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark also like to ski.

Take a look at the best photos of royals skiing…

READ: Best photos of the royals playing sports including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands took their daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Ariane and Princess Alexia to Lech am Arlberg in Austria in 2008. We love their coordinating puffer jackets!

kate-william-norway
2/20

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn't get a chance to ski on their royal visit to Sweden and Norway in 2018, they did visit the Norwegian Ski Federation with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, wore a white and orange striped ski jacket by KJUS, with her Sorel snow boots, while William donned a blue puffer coat.

MORE: 13 times the royals got caught in the rain

queen maxima
3/20

Princess Alexia hit the slopes with her parents Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander and her sisters Catharina-Amalia and Princess Ariane one year after her ski accident. Photo: Robin Utrecht. 

MORE: Royal kisses! The sweetest photos of famous couples celebrating their love

4/20

The Dutch royal family hit the slopes in Lech, Austria during their annual family holiday in 2017. Photo: Robin Utrecht

camilla-skiing
Photo: © Twitter
5/20

The Duchess of Cornwall flashed a smile, while cross country skiing. Clarence House released the sporty photo of Prince Charles' wife writing, "Take care in the snow today. #StormDoris."

6/20

The Danish royal family has been known to hit the slopes! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark along with their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, enjoyed a ski holiday in Verbier, Switzerland this month, which is recognized as "one of the premiere 'off-piste' resorts in the Alps and in the world." The royal palace shared photos from the family vacation captioning the album, "Sunshine in the snow." Photo: HRH Crown Princess

7/20

Crown Princess Mary shared a sweet moment with her eldest daughter, Princess Isabella. They snapped a selfie together as they made their way up the mountain on a ski lift. Photo: HRH Crown Princess

8/20

The Spanish royal family chose Huesca for their recent ski trip. King Felipe and Queen Letizia whisked their daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia to the Spanish province, where they enjoyed quality family time earlier this month. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

9/20

The King and Queen, along with their daughters spent their night at the Villa de Anayet hotel in Canfranc, a town known for its International Station, which was inaugurated by Alfonso XIII, Felipe’s great grandfather. The family also enjoyed eating at the staple restaurant Borda l’Anglasse in Canfrac on Sunday, where they lunched in company with other skiers, visitors and locals. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Photo: © Getty Images
10/20

In the spring of 2016, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte posed for a cute photo in the snow. The British royals enjoyed a break at their favorite ski destination, Courchevel in the French Alps. This was George and Charlotte's very first ski vacation. 

Photo: © Getty Images
11/20

Prince William and Kate enjoyed a snowy moment together while in the French Alps. 

Photo: © Getty Images
12/20

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands enjoyed some family fun time on their annual ski holiday in February 2016. The Dutch royals traditionally hit the slopes in the picturesque resort of Lech, Austria. Seen here from left to right: Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Eloise, Princess Ariane, King Willem-Alexander, Prince Claus-Casimir, Princess Alexia, Queen Maxima, Princess Beatrix, Princess Laurentien, Princess Leonore and Prince Constantijn. 

Photo: © Getty Images
13/20

Queen Máxima showed off her impressive skiing skills while in Austria. 

Photo: © Getty Images
14/20

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and her daughter, Princess Elisabeth, helped Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore with their helmets before the family went skiing. The family (including Mathilde's husband, King Philippe) seemed to love their 2016 holiday in Verbier, Switzerland. 

Photo: © Getty Images
15/20

Skiing for a cause! Prince Albert of Monaco raced at the "Star Team for Children" Charity event on March 28, 2015 in Sexten, Italy.

Photo: © Getty Images
16/20

Prince Charles And Prince William had a great time during their ski holiday in 2005. The British father and son took to Klosters, Switzerland - Prince Charles' go-to winter break destination - for some bonding. 

Photo: © Getty Images
17/20

Charles goes to the resort so much that two cable cars are named after him! 

Photo: © Getty Images
18/20

Sarah, Duchess Of York, enjoyed a ski trip with her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in Verbier, Switzerland in 2004. 

Photo: © Getty Images
19/20

Prince William and Prince Harry have a long history on the slopes. Pictured here, their mother, Princess Diana, took them on a holiday to Austria in 1991. 

Photo: © Getty Images
20/20

Major throwback! In January of 1977, King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden took a ski trip to Switzerland. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...