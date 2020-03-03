The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their three-day tour of Ireland on Tuesday, landing at Dublin International Airport. Prince William donned a smart suit while wife Kate looked elegant in dark green Catherine Walker coat and a printed dress by Alessandra Rich. The couple's first port of call was a meeting with the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, before they attended a commemorative ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance, where they laid a wreath. William and Kate then had an official meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Leo Varadkar.
On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess will attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, where they will meet a broad range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors. The royal tour marks William and Kate's first official visit to the country – take a look at the best photos from day one.
