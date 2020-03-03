﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate kick off whirlwind tour of Ireland - best photos from day one

It's the Cambridges' first official visit

...
Prince William and Kate kick off whirlwind tour of Ireland - best photos from day one
You're reading

Prince William and Kate kick off whirlwind tour of Ireland - best photos from day one

1/10
Next

EastEnders fans left unhappy after soap is cancelled for this reason
william-kate-arrival
Photo: © Rex
1/10

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their three-day tour of Ireland on Tuesday, landing at Dublin International Airport. Prince William donned a smart suit while wife Kate looked elegant in dark green Catherine Walker coat and a printed dress by Alessandra Rich. The couple's first port of call was a meeting with the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, before they attended a commemorative ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance, where they laid a wreath. William and Kate then had an official meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Leo Varadkar.

On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess will attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, where they will meet a broad range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors. The royal tour marks William and Kate's first official visit to the country – take a look at the best photos from day one.

READ: Who is looking after George, Charlotte and Louis during Prince William and Kate's Ireland tour?  

kate-william-plane
2/10

The couple flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight with dozens of residents returning home, business travellers and tourists. They walked down the aircraft's steps and were greeted by a small group of dignitaries led by Britain's Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William share photo with sweet backstory involving George, Charlotte and Louis

kate-arrival-outfit-ireland
Photo: © Rex
3/10

The Duchess paid tribute to the Emerald Isle with her outfit, donning a double-breasted dark green coat by British designer Catherine Walker with a printed dress from Alessandra Rich underneath. She accessorised with a matching clutch bag from LK Bennett and her Emmy London court shoes. Kate completed her arrival look with a padded headband and diamond earrings from Asprey London. 

MORE: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's next public reunion revealed

kate-peplum-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

A closer look at Kate's dress as she arrived for a meeting with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, at Áras an Uachtaráin. The peplum-style number is from Alessandra Rich's SS20 ready-to-wear collection and features button-detailing on one side. 

MORE: Gorgeous in green! Kate Middleton begins royal tour of Ireland in a peplum Alessandra Rich dress

william-kate-ireland-president
5/10

The Duke and Duchess joined President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne for afternoon tea. The group enjoyed refreshments including Barry's tea, shamrock shortbread, oat biscuits and lemon drizzle cake - made by the in-house chef.

kate-william-bell-ringing
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

William and Kate rang the Peace Bell at Áras an Uachtaráin, during their meeting with the President. They held the gold rope together, pulling it three times before being given a clap. The bell was installed in the garden of the grand 18th-century house in 2008, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement.

The couple also met one of the President's two Bernese mountain dogs, Brod!

kate-brod
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

The Duchess got acquainted with Brod at the Presidential Palace. The Cambridges are renowned dog lovers and have owned their English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, since 2012. 

As she bent down to stroke Brod, the Duchess said: "He’s lovely, how old is he?" She was told the President's other dog Sioda - who is also usually on hand to greet visitors - was out of action with a sore paw.

kate-william-wreath
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

After tea, the Duke and Duchess attended a commemorative ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance, where they laid a wreath. The garden is dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish Independence. 

kate-william-wreath-message
9/10

The message on William and Kate's wreath read: "May we never forget the lessons of history while we continue to build a brighter future together."

kate-william-leo
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett welcomed the Duke and Duchess to the Government Buildings in Dublin. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...