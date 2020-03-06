﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

8 times the royals enjoyed a cuddle in the rain

The royals love to huddle under a brolly!

Gogglebox weddings: see Steph and Dom, Stephen and Daniel and others on their big day
meghan markle prince harry rain
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost broke the internet after they were captured looking more in love than ever ahead of the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday. Making their way inside, the couple were unable to keep their eyes off one another whilst they huddled under an umbrella in the miserable London weather. The snap, which was captured by photographer Samir Hussein, has since sent Twitter into overdrive. Their outing comes at a poignant time, as the pair prepare to step back from royal duty this month. Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of the other times Prince Harry and Meghan, as well as other members of the royal family, have shared a sweet moment under a brolly.

Prince Harry and Meghan, March 2020

The couple dazzled crowds as they stepped out of their car and into the rain. Holding onto Harry, the former actress looked absolutely radiant in a simple sky blue dress by Victoria Beckham.

meghan harry rain dubbo
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, October 2018

During their tour of Australia, the royals carried out their engagements looking blissfully happy. At their engagement in Dubbo, Meghan held an umbrella over the pair while Harry continued to give a speech in the pouring rain. As he was offered an umbrella, Harry joked: "I've got my wife." Afterwards, they shared what can only be described as the look of love with each other.

kate middleton william umbrella
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate, June 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge found themselves under an umbrella as wet weather reigned supreme at Ascot in 2019.

felipe letzia rain
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain, November 2019

The Spanish royals huddled under a brolly as they left the Observatory Award against domestic and gender violence.

sarah ferguson eugenie in rain
Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie, July 2002

The mother-and-daughter duo braved the rain at a tennis court in 2002. Look how little Eugenie is!

carl sophia umbrella
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden, May 2017

The Swedish royal couple appeared very smitten, with Princess Sofia holding on to her husband whilst walking in the rain towards the gala held in honour of King Harald's and Queen Sonja's 80th birthdays in Norway.

beatrice eugenie walking rain
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, December 2015

Princess Beatrice was every inch the doting big sister as she held an umbrella for her and Eugenie during the Christmas church service walkabout in 2015.

daniel victoria brolly
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, July 2011

For her 34th birthday celebrations, Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel took part in a cute photocall at their Summer House in Borgholm on Oland. Unfortunately, the pair were forced to huddle under a brolly!

