9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The 9 most heartwarming photos of royal mums kissing their children

Happy Mother's Day to these royal mums

kate middleton kissing charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images
With Mother's Day nearly upon us, our favourite royal mums will no doubt be treated to a special day with their loved ones on Sunday. There have been several cute bonding moments these royals have shared with their children over the years – and we hope to see many more! Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of the times the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and Zara Tindall have been picture kissing their little ones.

Duchess of Cambridge

There's no denying that Kate has a strong bond with all three of her children. And in 2016, the royal mum melted hearts when she was caught kissing Princess Charlotte's head during their appearance on Buckingham Palace's balcony – how cute!

meghan markle kissing archie
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan Markle

Just two months after welcoming little Archie into the world, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance with her newborn baby at one of Prince Harry's polo matches back in July 2019. Royal fans were delighted after seeing the former actress planting a tender kiss on her baby's head as she carried him from the car.

victoria kissing baby foot
Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Shortly after becoming a mother to Princess Estelle, the Swedish royal was clearly enamoured. The now mum-of-two gently kissed her foot as her husband Prince Daniel held their baby in his arms during her 35th birthday celebrations in 2012.

zara tindall kissing lena
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

Zara, the Queen's eldest granddaughter, gave her youngest daughter Lena a peck on the cheek during the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. Carrying her one-year-old baby in her arms, the mum-of-two was also seen nuzzling her daughter's neck as she walked across a field.

autumn phillips kissing isla
Photo: © Rex
Autumn Phillips

It was clearly a family affair! At that same event, Zara's sister-in-law Autumn was also pictured kissing her youngest daughter Isla's cheek.

charlene kissing son
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco kissed her son Prince Jacques on the lips during the Riviera Water Bike Challenge in 2018.

fergie kissing eugenie
Sarah Ferguson

Back in 1990, Sarah was seen softly kissing her then baby daughter Princess Eugenie following her christening at Sandringham Church.

princess anne granddaughter
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne

Although she often greets both her children with a kiss, Princess Anne is also a doting grandmother! The Princess Royal gave her granddaughter Mia Tindall a peck on the cheek before they watched Zara Tindall play in a Jockeys vs Olympians charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2016.

mette marit daughter
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

The wife of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway tenderly embraced her daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra during an appearance at their National Day celebrations in Oslo.

