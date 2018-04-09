Best photos from Prince Charles and Camilla's royal wedding as they celebrate 15 years of marriage

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tied the knot in a civil ceremony, followed by an official religious blessing, on April 9, 2005. It was just a few months earlier, on February 10, 2005, that Clarence House made the official announcement that Prince Charles was to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, the daughter of the late Major Bruce Middleton Hope Shand and the late Hon Rosalind Maud Shand. Camilla – an ex-girlfriend who had met the royal in 1970 and dated him before her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles three years later – had been making appearances alongside the Prince for some time after they finally went public with their rekindled romance. As Charles and Camilla celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020, take a look back at the royal couple's big day with our photo gallery of highlights.
On April 9, 2005, the royals gathered at Windsor to celebrate the wedding. As crowds lined the streets, Prince Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire.