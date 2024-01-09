King Charles 'dependent' on Queen Camilla in 'intense' relationship

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla have had a controversial love story, but the couple have an undeniable connection and "deep intensity" that continues to grow, according to a body language expert. The royal family are typically tight-lipped when it comes to their private lives, but there are certain cues they give off in public that give us an insight into their relationships. Darren Stanton analysed some royal relationships and concluded that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer "openly passionate" and Prince William and Princess Kate can't hide their "mischievousness", the King and Queen are "the most compatible."

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren explained that the couple's bond has been visible since they were "very young." He said: "They have had this deep love since they were both very young. We're talking about a 50-year-plus romance. They've been in love a long time and it's been an intense relationship where they've had to overcome a lot. Even looking at pictures of them when they were younger, whenever Camilla was photographed, it's so clear they had this deep intensity for one another and it has continued to grow."

A body language expert has revealed King Charles is "dependent" on Camilla

He also suggested the monarch become "dependent" on his wife, who helps relax him in public settings. "They have the same passion for each other still to this day. During public events, Charles is often looking around and fidgeting when Camilla isn't by his side, which shows how dependent he is on her. But when they are together, we see this genuine laughter shared between them with engaged eye contact, and this shows how they are on the same page emotionally. When he was a young Prince, we rarely saw him display a relaxed nature. Camilla brings that side out of him where he can be himself, let go and just enjoy his time as King," Darren said.

© Getty The King and Queen's bond has become more intense as time goes on, Darren suggested

Charles and Camilla's relationship, which was serialised in The Crown, began in 1970 after they met at a polo match aged 23. When the then Prince travelled overseas on naval duties, he didn't ask his girlfriend to wait for him and she went on to marry Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and welcome two children. Years later in 1981, Charles also tied the knot with Lady Diana Spencer – with whom he shares Prince William and Prince Harry – but Charles and Camilla's close friendship continued.

© Getty The couple met at a polo match

Following the breakdown of his marriage, the father-of-two admitted he had committed adultery with Camilla while still married to Diana. Camilla and Andrew called time on their marriage in 1995 followed by Charles and Diana's divorce the year after. While there was controversy about the royal couple's rekindled relationship, especially following the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997, Camilla slowly won back public opinion with the help of spin doctor, Mark Bolland.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla's full relationship timeline

Prince Harry touched upon his relationship with his stepmother in his book Spare, describing her as "the Other Woman" but insisting that he wanted his father to be happy. After recalling his private meeting with Camilla while he was studying at Eton, he wrote: "Yes, Camilla had played a pivotal role in the unravelling of our parents’ marriage, and yes, that meant she’d played a role in our mother’s disappearance, but we understood that she’d been trapped like everyone else in the riptide of events. We didn’t blame her, and in fact we’d gladly forgive her if she could make Pa happy."

© Getty Charles and Camilla wed in 2005

On 10 February 2005, Charles and Camilla announced their plans to marry and the civil ceremony took place that April – the rest, they say, is history!

