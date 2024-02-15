Queen Camilla's romantic ombre wedding guest dress was just like unconventional bridal gown

When Queen Camilla attended her stepson Prince William's royal wedding with Princess Kate in 2011, her sentimental wedding guest dress went largely unnoticed.

While then-Prince Charles wore his black military uniform, Camilla had more freedom with her outfit, so she enlisted the help of her bridal designer, Anna Valentine. Looking as elegant as ever, Camilla stepped out in a stunning ombre frock that started with a baby blue bodice before fading into a soft pastel pink skirt.

© Steve Parsons - PA Images Camilla wore a gown from her bridal designer to Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding

Intricate gold detailing broke up the colour transition of the fit and flare gown, which had a tailored bodice leading into a pleated knee-length skirt.

Cream gloves, a matching hat, nude heels and a pearl necklace were Camilla's chosen accessories, with the neutral colours keeping the focus on her beautiful gown. Royal fans may have spotted that the structured neckline and regal hues bore a strong resemblance to her royal wedding dress six years earlier.

© Getty The royal wore an unconventional blue and gold second wedding dress

After donning a cream coat dress for her civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in April 2005, the royal changed into a more unconventional second bridal outfit for her religious blessing. In a departure from the classic bridal white colour, which may have been to mark the fact it was her second wedding, Camilla wore a blue floor-length coat dress delicately embroidered with gold detailing.

Speaking about her "soft and understated" ensemble, designer Anna Valentine told The Telegraph: "The wedding outfits were particularly challenging because of the media attention.

© Getty Both of Camilla's wedding dresses were designed by Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine

"It stands out for me because it was a job where I thought, 'What are we going to do that says the right thing?' We approached it simply by having lots of conversations about what would look right, and feel soft and understated. It wasn’t trying to be too out there."

She has worked with Camilla on many outfits since she married into the royal family, and together they have fine-tuned the styles and silhouettes that are suitable for both her figure and her specific royal outing.

"There’s nothing worse than something falling off and making you look bigger than you are. When I think about the things I make for her now they are always tailored in some respect, but then we add a softness and some swing so that she has lovely movement.

"When you learn what suits someone you can start to make a bit of a uniform for someone, adapting from that core silhouette," she added.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate got married at Westminster Abbey in 2011

The Prince and Princess of Wales – who are now parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – got married at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. Waving to royal crowds, who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the historic celebrations, William looked dapper in his red Irish Guards frock coat uniform – which Prince Harry claimed he didn't want to wear – while his bride Kate looked beautiful in head-to-to lace with her Alexander McQueen dress.

