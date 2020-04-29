The special details you may have missed from these royal brides' wedding day looks

Duchess Kate
On April 29, 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge wed Prince William at Westminster Abbey in London, wearing a custom Alexander McQueen gown designed by the house's creative director Sarah Burton.
Kate's wedding gown featured a boned bodice with sweetheart neckline and a fitted waist. It led to a ruched, full skirt and slightly padded hips.
The wedding gown was layered with long lace sleeves and a bodice, featuring hand-cut flowers embellished onto ivory silk tulle using a Carrickmacross lace technique, which originated in Ireland in the 1820s.
The lace appliqué for the bodice and skirt was hand-made by the Royal School of Needlework, which is based at Hampton Court Palace.
It featured flowers of the United Kingdom, including the thistle, rose, daffodil and shamrock.
The lace was English and French Chantilly lace.
William's bride reportedly did have her "something blue" thanks to a blue ribbon stitched to the interior of the dress.
Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images