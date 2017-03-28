Royal ballgowns: Kate Middleton's best ever red carpet looks

Donning floor-grazing frocks from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Gucci and more, the Duchess of Cambridge has often dazzled on the red carpet in bespoke ballgowns and ethereal evening dresses. We're taking a look at Duchess Kate's best looks of all time - from pretty princess gowns to shimmering sequined styles and lace-adorned bodycons...
RELATED: 12 times Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice sweetly co-ordinated their outfits
Joining a whole host of A-listers on the red carpet, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a glamorous date night as they attended the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London's Royal Albert Hall. In keeping with the event’s theme of sustainability, Kate recycled a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen, which she had first worn in 2012.