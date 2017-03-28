Royal ballgowns: Kate Middleton's best ever red carpet looks

﻿
20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

These beautiful ballgowns are what dreams are made of

Photo: © Getty Images
Donning floor-grazing frocks from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Gucci and more, the Duchess of Cambridge has often dazzled on the red carpet in bespoke ballgowns and ethereal evening dresses.  We're taking a look at Duchess Kate's best looks of all time - from pretty princess gowns to shimmering sequined styles and lace-adorned bodycons...

Joining a whole host of A-listers on the red carpet, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a glamorous date night as they attended the BAFTA Awards 2020 at London's Royal Albert Hall. In keeping with the event’s theme of sustainability, Kate recycled a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen, which she had first worn in 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
Who could ever forget Kate's perfect princess gown from the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner? A vision in pink, the mum-of-three was absolutely breathtaking as she glided along the red carpet in head-to-toe Gucci.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate made headlines in 2018 when she recycled this daring sartorial gown by Jenny Packham to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards. Clearly one of the Duchess’ favourite evening dresses, she’d previously donned this dreamy teal dress in 2012 for London’s Olympic Concert. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate had an ethereal red carpet moment at the BAFTAs in 2019 when she appeared in a one-shouldered white evening dress by Alexander McQueen. Effortlessly elegant in her angelic gown, Kate borrowed a pair of Princess Diana's exquisite earrings for the occasion and styled her hair into a low chignon.

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Kate loves lace, and for the Royal Variety Performance in 2019, she chose a dramatic black and nude gown by designer Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate certainly kept all eyes on her when she attended a special reception at the Pakistan National Monument. Smiling from ear-to-ear as she headed to the event alongside Prince William, Kate's sequin dress sparkled beneath the evening sky. 

Kate Middleton black Alexander McQueen gown
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge outshined some of Hollywood's most glamorous stars at the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards in London. She wore a floral printed, off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen, which featured a tiered skirt. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Giving off major Grecian vibes, Kate looked effortlessly sophisticated in a silver silky gown by Jenny Packham. Attending a gala dinner in 2011, the stylish royal wore her brunette hair down in voluminous loose curls. 

It was all eyes on the Duchess of Cambridge at the Taj Tashi Hotel, where the stylish royal stepped out for the UK Bhutan Reception. Kate paid tribute to her host country with her ensemble, an elegant, poppy-printed silk chiffon gown from Beulah. The poppy is Bhutan's national flower.

Photo: © Getty Images
In December 2011, Kate sported a sumptuous black velvet gown by one of her favourite designers - Alexander McQueen - to attend an awards ceremony at the Imperial War Museum.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate dazzled in a sequin-embellished Jenny Packham number for the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in London in June 2011.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2017 Duchess Kate donned a forest green frock to attend a gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Recycling her Temperley London lace gown for the big event, Kate completed her elegant ensemble with a pair of drop earrings and a gold clutch bag. 

Photo: © Getty Images
All eyes were on the royal in a stunning pale-blue Jenny Packham gown as she stepped onto the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall for the premiere of the latest James Bond film Spectre. The beautiful brunette put her slim physique on display in the dress, which featured crossover details that showed off a hint of Kate's lower back.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate stole the show in a dark blue Jenny Packham gown at the Portrait Gala in 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate donned a pleated crochet maxi dress by Self-Portrait for the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob at London's The Old Vic theater in November 2016. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate dazzled at the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom premiere in London, recycling a white Roland Mouret gown paired with a statement necklace from Zara in December 2013.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess looked lovely in a lace Temperley London dress at the War Horse premiere in January 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate looked ravishing in a red Beulah dress to attend a fundraising gala with Prince William in October 2011.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate called upon her favorite design house Alexander McQueen to create the stunning lilac gown she wore to the BAFTA Brits To Watch event in Los Angeles in July 2011.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate dazzled in a silver Jenny Packham gown at the Tusk Trust Conservation Awards in September 2013.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

