Look back to when Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and sister Pippa enjoyed a girly day out at Wimbledon

Sadly like many big events and group gatherings this year, Wimbledon was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Duchess of Cambridge is a known life-long fan of tennis, even securing the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club patronage from the Queen in 2016.
On what would have been the opening day of Wimbledon 2020 last week, Kate provided the voiceover for a very moving video, in which she said: "This year sadly though things are very different, but we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So, when the time is right and we open the gates, we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait."
On Friday, she even teamed up with Wimbledon champion Andy Murray to surprise schoolchildren in south London during a video call. The kids were able to ask Andy questions including when he played his first game, and what inspired him to follow a career in tennis.
While we wait for Wimbledon 2021 to roll around, let's take a look back at one of last year's highlights, when Kate was joined by her sister Pippa and the Duchess of Sussex for a girly day out in the Royal Box.
Meghan cheered on her close friend Serena Williams, who sadly lost to Simona Halep in the Women's Singles Final. Kate arrived first without sister-in-law Meghan, giving a huge wave to the waiting crowds. She looked beautiful in a green short-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana dress with gold buttons.
This was the second time Meghan and Kate had watched the Women's Singles Final together. In 2018, the Duchesses headed out to watch Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams play and caused quite a stir when they arrived.
