17 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Look back to when Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and sister Pippa enjoyed a girly day out at Wimbledon

The ladies attended the Women's Singles Final

1/17
Jenni McKnight
kate solo wimbledon
Photo: © PA
1/17

Sadly like many big events and group gatherings this year, Wimbledon was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Duchess of Cambridge is a known life-long fan of tennis, even securing the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club patronage from the Queen in 2016.

On what would have been the opening day of Wimbledon 2020 last week, Kate provided the voiceover for a very moving video, in which she said: "This year sadly though things are very different, but we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So, when the time is right and we open the gates, we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait."

On Friday, she even teamed up with Wimbledon champion Andy Murray to surprise schoolchildren in south London during a video call. The kids were able to ask Andy questions including when he played his first game, and what inspired him to follow a career in tennis.

While we wait for Wimbledon 2021 to roll around, let's take a look back at one of last year's highlights, when Kate was joined by her sister Pippa and the Duchess of Sussex for a girly day out in the Royal Box.

Meghan cheered on her close friend Serena Williams, who sadly lost to Simona Halep in the Women's Singles Final. Kate arrived first without sister-in-law Meghan, giving a huge wave to the waiting crowds. She looked beautiful in a green short-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana dress with gold buttons.

This was the second time Meghan and Kate had watched the Women's Singles Final together. In 2018, the Duchesses headed out to watch Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams play and caused quite a stir when they arrived.

kate-meeting-players
Photo: © PA
2/17

Duchess Kate arrived at Wimbledon early so she could spend some time speaking with a group of junior players due to play in a Girls' Doubles Semi-Final.

kate-wimbledon-finals-gallery
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Kate is seen making her way into the clubhouse with Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook, no doubt awaiting Meghan's arrival.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Kate, Meghan and Pippa at Wimbledon…

meghan-markle-wimbledon-finals
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

Meghan arrives! The Duchess was spotted waving to fans as she made her way into the clubhouse.

kate-meghan-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

Meghan took her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court, sat in the middle of Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton.

kate-meghan-talking
Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

Kate and Meghan looked deep in conversation as they waited for Serena's game to start.

meghan pippa
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Meghan and Pippa also looked lost in conversation as they enjoyed the spoils of the Royal Box.

kate-meghan-pippa-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Kate, Meghan and Pippa can't contain their laughter as they're caught giggling in the Royal Box.

kate-meghan-pippa-cheering
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Kate, Meghan and Pippa cheer on Serena, who's facing difficulty against Simona, who's proving a worthy opponent.

meghan-worried
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

It was a tense moment for Meghan as she almost hid behind her hands, watching her friend Serena struggle in the final.

kate-worried
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Kate also looked anxious as Serena lost another set to her rival.

kate-meghan-pippa-shocked
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Kate, Meghan and Pippa look on in disbelief as they continue to watch Serena struggle to hold her game.

meghan-sad
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

Meghan looks particulary sad for her friend Serena, who lost the final in under one hour. Regardless, Kate, Meghan and Pippa all stood to give Serena a well-deserved round of applause.

meghan-happy
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

The smiles were soon back on their faces though, which is what we love to see. Look how happy Kate looks?

kate-pippa
Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

Meghan left Kate and Pippa in the Royal Box following Serena's game. Meghan no doubt rushed back to the dressing rooms to comfort her friend following her defeat.

kate-face-pippa
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

Kate is giving us some great facial expressions once again...

kate-face
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

Kate looked in great distress watching the Men's Doubles Final after Meghan left Centre Court.

