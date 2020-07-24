A number of major sporting events were scheduled to take place this summer, including the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Originally scheduled to take place between 24 July and 9 August, the Games have now been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In previous years, we've seen members of the royal family cheering on Team GB from the stands and London 2012 was a particularly special year with the Olympics taking place on home soil.
Princess Anne is the first member of the British royal family to have competed in the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal and riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing. She was supported in Canada by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and her brothers, Charles, Andrew and Edward.
HELLO! takes a look back at the best photos of the royals at the Olympics…
