﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's inner circle of close friends revealed

Who is keeping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex company?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's inner circle of close friends revealed
You're reading

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's inner circle of close friends revealed

1/7
Next

The Queen shares beautiful photos of Princess Anne's childhood ahead of milestone birthday
Jenni McKnight
meghan-markle-serena-williams
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now fully-fledged Angelenos having made a permanent move to Los Angeles in March. While American-born Meghan has friends across Toronto, Canada, and LA thanks to her time working as an actress before she became royalty, who has made it into the couple's new Stateside inner circle? Ahead of Channel 5's new show Meghan & Harry: The New Revelations, read more about the couple's close pals... 

Serena Williams

Tennis pro Serena Williams first crossed paths with Meghan back in 2014 at a charity football match. "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing and chatting—not about tennis or acting, but about good old-fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship… She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with a couple of weeks ago in Toronto,” Meghan previously wrote on her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig. Serena is even one of Meghan's new neighbours as the friends both live in the same gated community in the exclusive Beverly Hills 90210 postcode. 

MORE: Who are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's A-list LA neighbours?

amal-george-clooney
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

Amal Clooney

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband George were first linked to Prince Harry and Meghan when they were guests at the couple's Windsor wedding in May 2018. It's possible the foursome met through Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, who is a Casamigos ambassador, which was George's tequila brand. Meghan, Harry, George and Amal also enjoyed a double date at the Clooney's Lake Como villa. While George and Amal have been spending much of their time at their property in Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire, it was revealed in February that they are extensively renovating George's former bachelor pad in Studio City, LA. This could mean the couple are planning to move back to the States, meaning Meghan, Harry and the Clooneys can enjoy double dates again!  

oprah-winfrey
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah will no doubt be included in Meghan and Harry's 'squad' – their son Archie is a member of her book club, after all. Media mogul Oprah was a guest at the royal wedding, although she sadly couldn't make Meghan's New York baby shower. Oprah also owns a £40.9million mansion in Montecito, California. Dubbed 'The Promised Land', it could make an excellent little getaway for the Sussexes.

Keep scrolling for more of Meghan and Harry's LA inner circle...

meghan-markle-abigail-spencer
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer starred with Meghan on Suits, but they were friends long before the hit TV show. "I saw her and was like, 'Who is this gorgeous girl?' She was just so stunning and there was just something about her, and that's how we met," Abigail previously told ET. The actress was also a guest at the royal wedding and helped throw Meghan her New York baby shower. She was even spotted hiking with Meghan and Harry near Vancouver Island during their six-week Christmas break in 2019. Abigail lives in Studio City so she will be able to see her friend much easier now once coronavirus lockdown has been lifted.

MORE: Inside Tyler Perry's LA home where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying

meghan-priyanka
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra lives in the same neighbourhood as her pal Meghan, so will no doubt be a regular guest once life returns to 'normal'. The duo have been friends for years, and Priyanka was also in attendance at Meghan and Harry's wedding. Rumours of a rift in their friendship surfaced after Meghan failed to make the nuptials of Priyanka and her now-husband Nick Jonas in India, December 2018. However, Meghan was pregnant with Archie at the time, and following his birth in May 2019, Priyanka and Nick were among the first to visit the new parents at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor. They even reportedly went armed with a number of baby gifts from jewellers Tiffany & Co.

james-corden-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

James Corden

James Corden is said to have been friends with Harry for years, hence his invitation to the royal wedding and more exclusive night time reception. He now lives in Brentwood, LA, with his family after landing The Late Late Show, and will no doubt be a friendly face for Harry to see when he's able to explore his new city. 

harry-meghan-doria
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Doria Ragland

No 'inner circle' would be complete without Meghan's mum Doria Ragland. The social worker and yoga teacher has been a constant presence in Meghan's life and spent plenty of time in the UK to support her daughter in the run-up to the royal wedding and baby Archie's birth. It was also reported that Meghan, Harry and Archie surprised Doria with a Mother's Day visit last Sunday but were mindful of proper social distancing guidelines, according to OprahMag. Doria will no doubt be a regular visitor to Harry and Meghan's Beverly Hills home to get in plenty of time with her grandson.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...