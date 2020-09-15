The royal couple started their outing at the London Bridge Jobcentre, where they heard how some employers are using the coronavirus pandemic as an "excuse" to cut staff.
Afef Ben Khaled, who lost her job in a commercial bank in May and has been living on universal credit while trying to find a new job told them: "I'm getting interviews, but everything is very slow. In banking, we are also facing other uncertainties with Brexit."
Asked by the Duchess, who wore a red Beulah dress, whether other colleagues were in the same situation, she replied: "Another colleague of mine who was made redundant thought they [employer] are using the Covid-19 as an excuse. Sorry to be direct with you, but this is the reality."
William responded: "I’m sure."
Speaking afterwards, Afef said: "For me, it's so important that the Duke and Duchess come and hear about what is going on and hear what is happening in their country. People are going through difficulties. It was important to be frank and tell them life is not great for everyone. We’re not all living in castles, some people are really struggling, with their mental health too."
