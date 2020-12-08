﻿
30 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Duchess Kate and Prince William spread holiday cheer on royal train tour

By Zach Harper

The Queen's first Christmas guests revealed after last minute change
Prince William and Duchess Kate are on a whirlwind two-day tour of Scotland, England and Wales to thank essential workers for everything they've done during this difficult year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have borrowed the Queen's royal train for the trip, which they're making to spread good cheer during the holiday season.

Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from their quick trip!

Photo: © JONATHAN BUCKMASTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Cambridges kicked off the second day of engagements on their royal train tour with a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales.

Kate looked amazing in a red Alexander McQueen coat, black roll-neck sweater, Ralph Lauren boots and a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead tartan.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

First stop: the marshmallow stand! The Cambridges roasted the delicious confections on a grill set up inside the castle grounds as part of its Christmas celebrations.

Photo: © Jonathan Buckmaster - Pool / Getty Images

While waiting for their treats to roast, William engaged in a bit of subtle PDA and put his arm on Kate's back.

Photo: © CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At one point, Kate accidentally touched a marshmallow with a hand that was in one of her gloves.

"I'm going to have that marshmallow on my fingers all day," she joked.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

The couple also spoke with some students while at the castle, and opened up about how COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in their ability to plan for Christmas.

"It is so difficult," William said. "We are still trying to make plans. It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Cambridges also participated in a "Secret Santa" gift giving exchange. Kate received a traditional Welsh love spoon and William got a Guiness beer mat flipping game.

"I think this says a lot about me," he joked.

Kate discovered she had given Gwennan Lewis a "Prosecco Pong" game and William gifted Dewi Morgan with a finger flick table soccer game.

Photo: © Jonathan Buckmaster - Pool / Getty Images

After leaving Wales, the couple arrived at their next stop: Bath, England.

They were greeted by Jasmine Warner, 5, in the centre of this photo, and her brother, Otto, 8, who is left in the photo. Otto had just finished treatment at a cancer centre. His sister Poppy, 10, is third from left in the photo. Georgie, their mother, was also there and is second from left in the picture.

Photo: © Ben Birchall - Pool / Getty Images

They also met Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Annie Maw at the station.

Photo: © Ben Birchall - Pool/Getty Images

William and Kate stepped out to the Cleve Court Care Home in Bath to visit with residents and staff and thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: © PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

We couldn't help but notice the Christmas tree that had been decorated with royally-appropriate ornaments for their visit.

Photo: © Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

They were also treated to a special carols singalong from the Bath Abbey Choir.

Photo: © PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

From there, they hopped back on the train and headed to Reading, where they visited the Royal Berkshire Hospital. While there, they thanked staff for their work during the coronavirus pandemic and heard about how they're all doing with the unprecedented situation. The couple's visit fell on the same day as the beginning of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.K.

Kate was born in the Royal Berkshire Hospital, as were her siblings, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton.

"Welcome back," Graham Sims, chairman of Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, joked as she and William arrived.

Photo: © Matthew Childs - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The duke and duchess arrived in Edinburgh on the morning of Dec. 7 and looked refreshed. Kate looked bright and happy in a powder blue Catherine Walker coat and black gloves. William was again in his dark blue overcoat, which he paired with a tartan scarf.

The couple were given a true Scottish welcome as a piper played Christmas carols for them on arrival.

Photo: © ANDY BARR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

From there, Kate and William visited the Scottish Ambulance Service, where they thanked workers for everything they've done to help the country battle COVID-19.

The Cambridges have just become patrons of NHS Charities Together, so their visit was very meaningful for the staff. This has been a particularly difficult year for the Scottish Ambulance Service, which lost a staff member to COVID-19.

William and Kate sent the family of Rod Moore, the paramedic who passed away from the illness, a bouquet of flowers. He was 63 when he died.

Photo: © WATTIE CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

Kate and William then travelled to Berwick-upon-Tweed, England, where they visited Holy Trinity Church of England First School. They spent some time chatting with teachers and staff before meeting some children.

Photo: © Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

They were given a lovely, festive surprise by the students, who were all dressed in Santa hats!

Photo: © Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Some students were also wearing reindeer antlers. Too cute!

Photo: © Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

They also met a real reindeer – three of them, actually! The animals were named Chaz, Crackers and Echols and were there through Rent a Reindeer and the business' owner, George Richardson.

Photo: © Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"We feel honoured to have been chosen and appreciate they are taking the time to think about teachers and the work that has been going on in schools," head teacher Nicholas Shaw said of the couple's visit.

"It has been a challenge during lockdown, a lot of new skills have been learned.

"We stayed open throughout for children of key workers and vulnerable children."

Photo: © ANDY COMMINS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The couple then dropped in to the Batley Community Centre in West Yorkshire, where they visited with older community members. Its staff have been sending cards, taking the time to call people and going shopping for more vulnerable members of the community during the pandemic.

Photo: © DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate also met Len Gardner. She's been calling him to thank him for the work he's done with the NHS Volunteer Responder Check In and Chat initiative, in which vulnerable community members receive phone calls from dedicated, compassionate volunteers during the pandemic.

According to The Sun, Kate told Len to call her Catherine during one of their phone calls, also also told him about how she and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been spending time making pasta in lockdown.

Photo: © DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate chose a navy Hobbs coat for the visit, while William changed his scarf to an olive green one.

Photo: © DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

From there, they were off to Manchester for their final stop of the day. Kate changed again, sporting a holiday sweater.

Photo: © PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While there, the Cambridges met staff at the Old Smithfields Market FareShare food bank. The organization sends surplus food to charities and non-profit groups. Schools' breakfast clubs, community centres, homeless shelters and other organizations benefit from its work. It's been very needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: © GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While at the market, they also met with members of the Manchester Inspirational Voices singing group.

Photo: © GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate and William arrived at London's Euston station late on Dec. 6 to begin their tour.

The duchess looked very festive in a green Alexander McQueen coat, which she paired with an equally holiday-friendly tartan scarf. She wore her Amaia Kids face mask, which we've seen her in several times this year.

William looked handsome in a blue overcoat, berry scarf and blue face mask.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple took time to speak with rail workers, thanking them for keeping the UK going throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They also took in a special performance from Shakin' Stevens, who played his "Merry Christmas Everyone" hit.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple then boarded the royal train to head to Edinburgh, their first stop on the tour.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

