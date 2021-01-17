Zara and Mike Tindall's elder daughter Mia was born on 17 January 2014. She became an instant star when she held her great-grandmother the Queen's handbag in the monarch's 90th birthday portrait.
The energetic little girl, who always seems to have the biggest grin on her face, has since proven that she's always ready for her close-up!
Mia and her younger sister Lena are set to welcome a new baby brother or sister when mum Zara gives birth to her third child in 2021.
From shoulder rides with dad Mike to supporting her mum Zara at equestrian events, check out Mia's cutest moments in photos…
Mia was the perfect bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018. The youngster, who was four at the time, joined her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips at St George's Chapel in Windsor, looking just adorable in her white dress with her hair swept back.
In the official wedding photos, Mia hilariously shared some of the spotlight as she was pictured holding what looked to be a mushroom, but was actually an ice cream-shaped toy.
READ: Zara Tindall's royal birth stories with daughters Mia and Lena revealed