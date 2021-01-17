﻿
29 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

28 of Mia Tindall's cutest moments caught on camera

She's the elder daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall

Prince William is 'proud' the Queen and Prince Philip have received COVID-19 vaccinations
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara and Mike Tindall's elder daughter Mia was born on 17 January 2014. She became an instant star when she held her great-grandmother the Queen's handbag in the monarch's 90th birthday portrait.

The energetic little girl, who always seems to have the biggest grin on her face, has since proven that she's always ready for her close-up!

Mia and her younger sister Lena are set to welcome a new baby brother or sister when mum Zara gives birth to her third child in 2021. 

From shoulder rides with dad Mike to supporting her mum Zara at equestrian events, check out Mia's cutest moments in photos…

Mia was the perfect bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018. The youngster, who was four at the time, joined her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips at St George's Chapel in Windsor, looking just adorable in her white dress with her hair swept back.

In the official wedding photos, Mia hilariously shared some of the spotlight as she was pictured holding what looked to be a mushroom, but was actually an ice cream-shaped toy.

Zara Tindall's royal birth stories with daughters Mia and Lena revealed

Loading the player...
WATCH: Mia Tindall's cutest moments 

mike-lena-mia-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia is a devoted big sister to Lena and the pair enjoyed a day out with dad Mike at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2019. The siblings also hilariously interrupted Mike's podcast recording of The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, in December 2020, with Mia feeding her dad a spoonful of cereal. 

Zara Tindall's royal baby might mark a new milestone for Princess Anne

Keep clicking for more sweet photos...

mia cousins
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia always has a blast with her older cousins. During the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park, the four-year-old and Savannah Phillips were inseparable.

Royal children's favourite hobbies revealed: George, Charlotte, Mia and more

In March 2017, Mia stole the show at the Gatcombe Horse Trials. The three-year-old was on hand to support her mother Zara Phillips as she competed in the annual riding event.

mia bouncy house
Photo: © Getty Images
Despite her mum Zara Tindall being looked at by medics after falling from her horse, Mia Tindall didn't let that stop her from having a blast at the Burnham Market Horse Trials in April 2017. The three-year-old couldn't contain her excitement while jumping in the bouncy house and slide.

Royal kids' most mischievous moments: Princess Charlotte, Prince George and more sweet snaps

Photo: © Getty Images
Because two is better than one! The Queen's great-granddaughter snacked on a double ice-cream cone at the Festival of British Eventing.

Photo: © Getty Images
One cool cat with her bunnies! Mia wore a pair of shades and held her stuffed animals close during the Gatcombe Horse Trials on March 25, 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
Young love! Mia and Charlie Meade, son of rider Harry Meade took a stroll around the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 8, 2017. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The three-year-old and Charlie had an adorable playdate throughout the day. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall took cover as she ran around the fields at Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 9, 2017.

Photo: © Getty Images
Adorable Mia enjoyed a fun day out with dad Mike Tindall at The Festival of British Eventing. As well as watching mum Zara compete in the competition, the little one was treated to ice-cream and shoulder rides from dad.

mia horse riding
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia hopped on a horse simulator to show her parents that she's ready to take the reins as the royal family's newest equestrienne. 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest royal tour moments in photos

Photo: © Getty Images
Three-year-old Mia stole the 2017 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park with her cuteness. The toddler watched on the sidelines as her mum Zara competed in the annual equestrian event. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Mia's adorable reaction was captured as she played around during the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo.

mike and mia
Photo: © Getty Images
No peeking dad! Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter had some fun with her father Mike Tindall on the sidelines. 

11 times royal parents doted on their children: from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry

The little royal played with her royal relatives including cousins Savannah (seen here) and Isla Phillips at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, England.

mia mike farm
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George's cousin played around with her turtle balloon and father at the farm.

Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren - the next generation of the royal family

Photo: © Getty Images
Mia looked adorably unimpressed by her father posing with fans at the festival in Stroud, England.

mia princess anne
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia got a kiss from her grandmother Princess Anne during Gloucestershire Festival of Polo.

Who are Princess Anne's children and grandchildren?

Photo: © Getty Images
Mia shared a sweet moment with her cousin Prince William and her mum during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy match.

Photo: © Getty Images
Enjoying a family day out at Whatley Manor International Horse Trials, Mia was ready for some serious play time in a butterfly sweater and jeans.

Photo: © Getty Images
All wrapped up! The 1-year-old looked adorable in a purple onesie with white stars and a cute grey hat, as she cuddled up to her mum's friend Dolly Maude at Cocklebarrow Racecourse.

Photo: © Getty Images
Hoping to instill a love of horses in her daughter from an early age, Zara took baby Mia to her first horse-riding event when she was only 3 months old.

Photo: © Getty Images
Mia was mesmerized by her daddy at the Celtic Manor Resort's Celebrity Cup gold tournament on June 30. She sat in awe on her mum Zara Tindall's lap, the duo there to support Mike, who took part in the charity game. 

Photo: © Getty Images
At one point, it looked like Mia, who dressed adorably in a black-and-white striped dress, might join in on the action! 

Zara Phillips' cheeky little girl stuck out her tongue, while twinning in Croc shoes alongside her big cousin Savannah Phillips. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Photo: © Getty Images
Riding on dad Mike's shoulders at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in England in March 2016, little Mia looks like she could use a nap!

Photo: © Getty Images
Mother and daughter enjoyed a day of bonding at a horse-riding festival at England's Gatcombe Park. Keeping cool, the youngster wore a sleeveless yellow top and a minature straw fedora.

