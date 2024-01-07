7 of Zara and Lena Tindall's sweetest mother-daughter moments

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall shares three children with her husband Mike Tindall. Together, they are doting parents to daughters Mia, nine and Lena, five, and son, Lucas, two.

While Zara, 42, keeps much of her private life under wraps, she's occasionally joined by her brood at key royal events such as the Christmas day walkabout and the King's coronation.

Festive fun © Getty Images Little Lena appeared to have a blast back in December as she joined her parents and her elder sister Mia in Sandringham for the annual Christmas Day service held at St Mary Magdalene Church. After the service, the youngster looked so sweet as she paused by a set of steps and clasped on to her mother’s hand. For the festive occasion, the five-year-old was dressed in a woollen camel overcoat complete with a tutu-inspired hemline and an asymmetrical collar. On her head, meanwhile, Lena wore a woven ballerina pink hairband. Adorable.



A family affair © Getty Images Zara's youngest daughter Lena melted hearts in April last year when she walked hand-in-hand with her mother at the Easter Sunday Mattins Service. On their way to the event held at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Lena looked so endearing as she walked alongside her parents and her sister Mia. Echoing her mother's sensational hot pink midi dress, five-year-old Lena charmed royal well-wishers with her pretty floral dress and mint-green headband.



Christmas twins © Getty Images Back in 2022, Lena and Zara twinned in crimson as they pounded the pebble path towards St Mary Magdalene Church. While Lena looked cherubic in a garnet-hued coat, Zara exuded sophistication in a sleek herringbone coat which she paired with a burgundy button hat to match her daughter's outfit.



A tender moment © Getty Images Zara looked every inch the doting mother back in 2019 at the Festival of British Eventing which is held annually on Princess Anne's sprawling Gatcombe Park estate. During the sporting event, Zara enjoyed a tender bonding moment with her little girl, pausing to kiss Lena on the cheek. How sweet!



Platinum Jubilee buddies © Getty Images During the late Queen's spectacular Platinum Jubilee pageant, the likes of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George relished their time in the stands with Zara and Mike's two eldest children. In a candid moment royal fans may have missed, Zara could be seen sweetly tending to her daughter amid the festivities.



Fun in the sun © Getty Images The 23rd in line for the British throne appeared to relish her time in the sun last August at the Festival of British Eventing. Amid the sporting extravaganza, Zara took a break from her equestrian duties to play a game of hook-a-duck with her two youngest children. The trio appeared to have a blast as they got stuck in with the classic fairground stall game - and it goes without saying, Lena and Lucas stole the show in their matching leaf print puddlesuits.



