6 photos which prove Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall's sweet sibling bond

A sibling bond is like no other - and Tindall tots Mia, Lena and Lucas share the sweetest relationship.
Mike and Zara Tindall's three children have melted hearts over the years with their cheeky antics and sweet displays of affection. Join HELLO! as we cast our minds back to some of their most adorable moments in the spotlight...
Horsing around
Eldest child Mia, nine, doted on her younger sister Lena back in 2019 at the Gatcombe Horse Trials.
In a bid to be closer to little Lena, Mia even hitched a ride on her sibling's pram which was being pushed across the grass by doting dad, Mike.
Big sister duties
In 2022, Mia looked every inch a mother hen as she joined her father in pushing Lucas's pram at the Burnham Market Horse Trials.
The youngster strode proudly alongside Mike, while younger sister Lena marched behind the duo with a joyful smile etched across her face. For the family outing, Mike, Mia and Lena even twinned in matching denim jeans. How sweet!
A playful moment
Despite their four-year age difference, sisters Mia and Lena share an unbreakable bond. The duo are frequently spotted having a blast in one another's company - and they did precisely that in 2022 at the Burnham Market Horse Trials.
Joined by their sporty dad Mike, sister act Mia and Lena briefly took a break from supporting their equestrian superstar mother Zara, and gleefully rolled around in the grass.
Hinting at a possible sporting career, Mike exclusively told us in February: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."
A wheely good time
In 2022, Mia and Lucas Tindall dabbled in a spot of old school wheelbarrow racing as they soaked up the sunshine at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park - Princess Anne's sprawling estate in Gloucestershire.
Mia sweetly held onto her little brother's legs as the mini adventurer showed off his flexibility and reached for the ground with his tiny hands. We sense that Lucas may soon be following in his parents' sporty footsteps...
A Terrific trio
In 2022, the Tindall trio melted hearts as they reunited on a straw bale at Gatcombe Park.
Mia looked particularly sweet as she balanced her younger brother on her knee, and judging from his cheeky grin, Lucas relished the moment with his devoted sibling.
Double act
Back in August this year, Lena and Lucas, two, looked inseparable as they braved the mud at the Festival of British Eventing.
During one sweet moment, the Tindall duo enjoyed a game of 'hook a duck' dressed in matching £35 puddlesuits designed by British childrenswear brand, Toastie.