6 photos which prove Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall's sweet sibling bond

Despite their four-year age difference, sisters Mia and Lena share an unbreakable bond. The duo are frequently spotted having a blast in one another's company - and they did precisely that in 2022 at the Burnham Market Horse Trials.

Joined by their sporty dad Mike, sister act Mia and Lena briefly took a break from supporting their equestrian superstar mother Zara, and gleefully rolled around in the grass.

Hinting at a possible sporting career, Mike exclusively told us in February: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."