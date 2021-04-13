14 heartwarming photos of Prince Philip as a doting grandfather

The Duke of Edinburgh shared eight grandchildren with the Queen, whom he was incredibly close to.
They include Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday 9 April, attended all of his adult grandchildren's weddings, and shared many of the same hobbies and interests with them.
In public tributes to their grandfather on Monday, Prince William said: "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"
Meanwhile, Prince Harry said: "He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."
HELLO! remembers some of Prince Philip's most doting grandfather moments through the years…
Prince William greeted his grandfather with a kiss at the 10th anniversary memorial service for his late mother, Princess, Diana of Wales in 2007. Prince Philip was of huge support to his grandsons, William and Harry, following the tragic death of Diana in 1997.