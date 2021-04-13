﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

14 heartwarming photos of Prince Philip as a doting grandfather

The Duke shared a close bond with his eight grandchildren

1/14
Queen receives visit from friend and dressmaker Angela Kelly ahead of Prince Philip's funeral
Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

The Duke of Edinburgh shared eight grandchildren with the Queen, whom he was incredibly close to.

They include Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday 9 April, attended all of his adult grandchildren's weddings, and shared many of the same hobbies and interests with them.

In public tributes to their grandfather on Monday, Prince William said: "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

Meanwhile, Prince Harry said: "He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

HELLO! remembers some of Prince Philip's most doting grandfather moments through the years…

READ: Prince William shares adorable unseen photo of Prince George with great-grandfather Prince Philip

Prince William greeted his grandfather with a kiss at the 10th anniversary memorial service for his late mother, Princess, Diana of Wales in 2007. Prince Philip was of huge support to his grandsons, William and Harry, following the tragic death of Diana in 1997.

Loading the player...
2/14

WATCH: Princess Beatrice becomes emotional talking about Prince Philip in 2016

Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Prince Philip and Harry soaked up the atmosphere at the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium. William and Harry followed in their grandfather's footsteps with many of their sporting pursuits, including competing in polo matches.

MORE: Prince Harry says his grandfather Prince Philip was the 'master of the barbecue' in heartwarming tribute

Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Philip watch the action from the royal balcony at Epsom races in 2012.

MORE: Princess Beatrice becomes emotional talking about her 'fabulous' grandfather - see unearthed video

Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Prince Philip was seated in between his granddaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, and eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips at the patron's lunch to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016, and the trio were spotted laughing together.

MORE: Prince Philip's sweetest family pictures with his children and grandchildren

Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Princess Eugenie shared this brilliant childhood photo of herself with the Duke of Edinburgh to mark his 98th birthday in June 2019. She captioned the snap from 1998 on Instagram: "I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now…"

MORE: The Queen and Prince Philip's unearthed wedding video will give you goosebumps

Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Prince Harry was pictured greeting his grandparents with kisses at the wedding of Lady Tamara Grosvenor and Edward van Cutsem in 2004.

MORE: Prince Harry is the spitting image of his late grandfather – see the photo

Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Proud grandfather Prince Philip was pictured with his eldest grandchildren, Peter and Zara, in tow at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1985.

MORE: How Prince Philip's death will impact his great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis

Photo: © Getty Images
9/14


Princess Beatrice poses for a photo with her grandfather after attending the Maundy Thursday service in York in 2012.

Back in 2016, the young royal became emotional as she opened up about her grandfather in the ITV documentary, Our Queen At Ninety.

She said: "My fabulous grandfather. When I talk about my grandfather, I really get quite emotional."

Wiping away a tear, Beatrice added: "Because he is the most unique person and I'm very lucky there have been so many times where I have been able to share magical moments with my grandfather."

MORE: Prince Philip obituary: The Duke's incredible life from childhood to duty

Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Harry looked overjoyed to see his grandfather at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding in May 2019. Prince Philip was a last-minute guest at the nuptials and Harry had just become a father for the first time to baby Archie.

MORE: Prince Philip: A look back at his enduring hobbies and passions

Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's son, James, Viscount Severn, stood next to and chatted to his grandfather during Trooping the Colour in 2015.

MORE: A look back at the Prince's 70 years of service to the Queen

Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

Back in 1991, Prince Philip visited Port Regis School, where Peter and Zara were both pupils.

MORE: The Queen and Prince Philip's love story

Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

The Duke of Edinburgh beamed as his granddaughters, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor, were given bouquets of flowers after the Easter Sunday service in 2012.

Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her grandfather by naming her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Lady Louise is also an accomplished carriage driver like Prince Philip.

MORE: Prince Philip's most memorable quotes and witty one-liners

14/14

Zara Tindall was pictured embracing Prince Philip warmly as they attended Royal Ascot in 2014. 

