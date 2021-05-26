17 photos of Prince William and Kate living their best life at university

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a whirlwind tour of Scotland and one stop that is sure to bring up fond memories is the place where they met 20 years ago – the University of St Andrews.
William and Kate, who headed back to their university on Wednesday to meet current students, lived a few doors apart from each other at halls of residence, St. Salvator's Hall, known as Sallies, in 2001.
The couple have returned to St Andrews over the past two decades and earlier this week, the Duke spoke of his fondness for Scotland, saying that while he has painful memories of finding out about his mother's death during a family holiday in Balmoral, the country has also provided "great joy" for him.
"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine," said William. "Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart. George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."
