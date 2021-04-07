Why did Kate Middleton attend St Andrews after rejecting offer from Edinburgh? The future Duchess met Prince William at St Andrews in 2001

Kate Middleton first met Prince William at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001, and after becoming friends, their romance blossomed.

But the royal couple might not have crossed paths if the future Duchess had taken up her original place at another university.

Kate was initially accepted at the University of Edinburgh, according to Jasper Selwyn, the careers advisor at her boarding school in England.

However, Kate is said to have changed her mind last minute and opted to take a gap year instead, before applying to study art history at St Andrews, where William was known to be attending after his year out.

The reason for Kate's change of heart has never been disclosed or officially commented on, but without it, she may not have met her Prince Charming.

During his gap year, William volunteered with the charity Raleigh International, to build new walkways and teach English in a mountain village in the south of Chile.

In a strange twist of fate, it turns out that William and Kate narrowly missed one another, with the Prince travelling to Chile just weeks before his future wife.

William and Kate revisited their university in 2011, shortly before their wedding

Meanwhile, Kate also studied at the British Institute of Florence in Italy before participating in the programme in Chile.

After dating for around seven years, William proposed to Kate in Kenya with his late mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond ring, and their engagement was officially announced in November 2010.

The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, with the royal wedding watched by millions of people around the globe.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child, Prince George, was born in July 2013, followed by daughter, Princess Charlotte, in May 2015, and youngest son, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

