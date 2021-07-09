Loading the player...
You might like...
-
13 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James
-
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo join Countess of Wessex at Wimbledon - best photos
-
14 of Kate Middleton's funniest and most relatable reactions at Wimbledon
-
Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance at Wimbledon - best photos
-
Kate Middleton was once forced to miss Wimbledon for heartwarming reason
The Duchess of Cambridge was among the thousands of tennis fans who missed out on the action at Wimbledon last year, after the tournament was...