13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Duchess of Cambridge's parents are huge tennis fans

Where does the Queen live now? Why Her Majesty moves several times a year
Danielle Stacey
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's parents were among the VIP arrivals to watch the action at Wimbledon on Friday.

Carole, 66, and Michael, 72, made quite the stylish entrance as they arrived at the tennis tournament.

The businesswoman donned a floaty red midi dress with white wedges and a straw hat, while Michael looked smart in a navy suit with a patterned tie.

Kate, who is Carole and Michael's eldest child, will watch the Wimbledon finals this weekend, after completing a period of self-isolation. The Duchess will be joined by her husband, Prince William, for the ladies' single final on Saturday.

Joining the Middletons at SW19 on Friday were David Beckham, Christine and Frank Lampard, Jenna Coleman as well as Prince Michael of Kent with his son, Lord Frederick Windsor and wife, Lady Frederick Windsor.  

Take a look at the best photos from the day...

READ: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo join Countess of Wessex at Wimbledon - best photos

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best Wimbledon fashion moments

Carole accessorised her scarlet linen dress with silver jewellery and a patterned clutch bag with pom pom detailing.

MORE: 16 times royal ladies stylishly twinned with their mums

The couple, who celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary last month, are regulars at Wimbledon each year. 

As well as Kate, Carole and Michael are parents to Pippa and James Middleton

The couple are doting grandparents to William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthews' two-year-old son, Arthur, and three-month-old Grace. 

Meanwhile, Carole and Michael's son, James, was forced to postpone his wedding to fiancée, Alizee Thevenet, twice in 2020 amid the pandemic. 

MORE: Pippa Middleton wows in figure-flattering trousers for surprise Wembley appearance

Carole and Michael's daughter, Pippa, and her husband, James Matthews, were also among the spectators at Friday's semi-finals.

The mum-of-two looked chic in a £187 blue and white checked dress from Ralph Lauren, accessorising with delicate jewellery and a pair of sunglasses. 

Christine and Frank Lampard led the glamour at SW19 with the Loose Women star wearing an elegant white tiered dress with tonal accessories, while her former footballer husband donned a navy suit. 

MORE: Frank and Christine Lampard stand out from the crowd with glamourous Wimbledon appearance

David Beckham was among the celebrities in the crowd to watch the action from Centre Court, standing out in a cream suit. 

MORE: Why Zara and Mike Tindall once shunned the Royal Box at Wimbledon

Among the royals in attendance on the day were the Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, who sat next to his daughter-in-law, Lady Frederick Windsor. 

MORE: Who is Prince Michael of Kent? Everything you need to know

Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as Sophie Winkleman, wore a pretty printed dress for her day out with her husband. 

The couple, who married in 2009, have two daughters - Maud and Isabella. 

The couple smiled and chatted as they watched the semi-finals on Centre Court. 

Denise Lewis looked lovely in a sage green dress for Wimbledon. The former athlete joined David Beckham in the royal box. 

Actress Jenna Coleman was dressed for the summer in a blue gingham dress and flats. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

