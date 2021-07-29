Royal love stories: how 14 couples met and fell in love

It's not easy to find your soul mate but imagine searching for love when you have an abundance of wealth and privilege? It could sometimes make finding the 'one' impossible!
These royals didn’t allow their status to get in the way of finding their true love: from meeting in a pub, at university, the gym or at a festival, their first meetings are pretty ordinary – giving us all some hope that we too could find our very own Prince in the most normal of places!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William and Kate Middleton met in 2001, whilst the pair were studying at the University of St Andrews. The future Queen was a History of Art student who caught the young royal's attention when she strutted down the catwalk of a fashion show at St Andrews University.
Kate is reported to have curtsied to her future husband when they first met, with William responding by spilling a drink on himself. Speaking about their first interaction, the future King stated: "When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and I knew there was something I wanted to explore there."
Talking in their engagement interview in 2010, Kate explained: "We moved in together as friends, because we were living together, we lived with a couple of others as well and it sort of blossomed from there really, we just saw more of each other and hung out a bit more and it went from there really."